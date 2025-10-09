ETV Bharat / state

Dalits In Bihar Marginalised, Impatient For Change: NACDAOR Chief

New Delhi: Dalits in Bihar are marginalised and impatient for change, National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) Chairman Ashok Bharti said on Wednesday as he released a report titled 'What Dalits Want'.

On a lawyer's bid to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Bharti said the CJI represents the State and the attack was actually targeted at the State, which is "totally defunct".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "should pray" that the incident does not impact their vote share in the upcoming state polls, the NACDAOR chairman said here.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

The elections will see a direct contest between the NDA government led by Kumar and the opposition bloc comprising RJD and Congress, among others.

According to the report, Scheduled Caste (SC) groups constitute 19.65 per cent of Bihar's population, but "persistent inequalities" have deprived them of their rightful share in the state's development.

"Whether it is education, health, or employment, the Dalits are completely marginalised in Bihar. Dalits are against the status quo," Bharti said at a press conference where he released the report.

"Dalits are impatient and moving towards change. However, I cannot say which way they would go," he said, adding that the community appears to be moving away from CM Kumar.

Referring to Monday's attack on CJI Gavai, Bharati said, "Nitish Kumar and Modi ji should pray that this does not impact the votes going to them."

"You saw that a shoe was thrown at the CJI, and not even an FIR was registered. This shoe was not thrown at B R Gavai; it was targeted at the State. The CJI represents the State. The State is totally defunct; it cannot save itself," he said.