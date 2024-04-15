Dalits are Like Dogs in BJP's Prospect: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Hubbali: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has lashed out at the BJP saying that Dalits are “like dogs in BJP's prospects”.

Mevani made the remarks while participating in the program organized by the Congress party at Nehru stadium in Karnataka's Hubbali on Sunday April 14.

“BJP burnt a copy of the constitution in Delhi, but Modi did not speak. There were protests against MP Ananthakumar Hegde's statement that the constitution should be changed. But the BJP has the attitude of 'Let the dog keep barking and we should not bother'. So, in BJP's prospects Dalits are like dogs,” Mevani said in a scathing attack on the BJP.

“More than one lakh women have been raped. The population of Dalits and tribals has increased. They have not got the facilities accordingly. Dalits and tribals are behind in all fronts. In this background, Congress is talking about caste census,” he added.

The Gujarat MLA accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders of “cheating the people of North Karnataka”. On the occasion, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad said, “Even earlier, Yeddyurappa showed a paper during the elections saying that Mahadayi Yojana was implemented. But the plan has not yet been implemented. If our government comes to power at the centre, we will implement the Mahadai project. We are not liars like the BJP. The five guarantees implemented in the state are proof that we have done what we said”.