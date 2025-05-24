Dalit Youths Allegedly Paraded With Blackened Faces And Shoe Garlands Over Loan Non-Payment In Madhya Pradesh

Rajgarh: Two Dalit youths have alleged that their faces were smeared with soot by people from another caste and paraded with shoe garlands after the former couldn’t repay in this district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused have been arrested based on the complaint by the victims and their families.

Police said the incident took place on May 13 in the Kurawar Police Station area, but the victims didn’t complain earlier. The issue came to the fore on Thursday after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

“Police took suo motu cognisance of the viral video and traced the victims and registered a case based on their version,” said Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Citing the victims' statements, the SP stated that the father of one of the victims had borrowed money last year against a piece of land under a valid agreement, but was unable to repay the money on time due to some reasons. “The lenders started pressurising the family and started claiming their rights on the land,” he said.

On May 13, the accused called the victims, beat them, smeared their faces with black soot, and paraded them with shoe garlands. “The act was caught on camera, the footage of which went viral on social media, following which we took cognisance," Mishra said.

“Many times, the victims do not complain about such incidents due to fear. However, we want to convey through the media that if any such incident occurs involving a person of any caste or religion, they should immediately report it to the police,” said Mishra. “Such incidents are condemnable in a civilised society. We will take as strict action as possible in this case and try to ensure that no one dares to commit such an act in future,” he said.