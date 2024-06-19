Dalit Youth Stabbed in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

Dalit Youth Stabbed in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Aligarh: In a shocking incident of caste based violence reported from Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit youth was stabbed by his friend several times in his stomach leaving him grievously injured in Kanpur district of the state on Tuesday evening, his father said. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Pathan Mohalla of Thana Sasni Gate.

Dinesh Kumar, father of the victim, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan of Thana Sasni Gate area, said that his son Nakul had gone out for some work in another locality late on Tuesday evening when the accused Shahzad Mental alias Faizan, who lives in the area confronted him and started abusing Nakul and started beating him. When Nakul resisted the beating him, the accused Shahzad took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Nakul several times in his stomach “with the intention of killing him”. Nakul was grievously injured in the attack.

Police Circle Officer First Abhay Pandey while confirming the incident said that the victim was immediately sent to the hospital even as a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the family of the injured youth. The accused has been arrested in the incident while further proceedings have been started into the incident. The condition of the victim is said to be stable at the hospital.

Following the incident, BJP workers led by BJP leader Sanju Bajaj created ruckus at the police station late at night to demand arrest of the accused.