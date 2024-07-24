ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Accuses Police Of Abusing Him For Overtaking Vehicle

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

The victim, in his complaint dated July 20, alleged that he had overtaken vehicles of personnel belonging to the police and electricity departments on July 18 while heading home on a motorcycle after which he was forcibly dragged to the police station by the concerned authorities and severely beaten.

Chhatarpur: A Dalit sanitary worker registered a complaint alleging that he was thrashed and abused by police personnel on July 18 in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh for overtaking their official vehicles, an officer said on Tuesday.

The victim, Rohit Valmiki, said in his complaint, dated July 20, that while riding his motorcycle home, he had overtaken vehicles of the police and electricity department personnels, which caused the attack.

Valmiki said that he was picked up against his will from his residence and dragged to the police station by the irate police officers seated in the car. He has also accused the police officers of stripping him naked and severely beating him.

The frustrated youth even attempted suicide after returning home, he said. Higher-ranking police officers decided taking action against the accused police officers after the matter was reported to them.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Agam Jain said, "The Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) is investigating. All accused police personnel have been removed from the police station for the time being so that they cannot influence the investigation. Statements of the concerned persons are recorded. We will take strict action after investigation," he added.

However, the Khajuraho SDOP has not yet given any official statement regarding the matter.

