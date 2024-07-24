ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Accuses Police Of Abusing Him For Overtaking Vehicle

Chhatarpur: A Dalit sanitary worker registered a complaint alleging that he was thrashed and abused by police personnel on July 18 in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh for overtaking their official vehicles, an officer said on Tuesday.

The victim, Rohit Valmiki, said in his complaint, dated July 20, that while riding his motorcycle home, he had overtaken vehicles of the police and electricity department personnels, which caused the attack.



Valmiki said that he was picked up against his will from his residence and dragged to the police station by the irate police officers seated in the car. He has also accused the police officers of stripping him naked and severely beating him.

The frustrated youth even attempted suicide after returning home, he said. Higher-ranking police officers decided taking action against the accused police officers after the matter was reported to them.