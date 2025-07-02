ETV Bharat / state

Controversy Erupts Over Dalit Youth’s Death In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Controversy has erupted over the death of a Dalit boy allegedly injured in the unrest at Karchana on June 29. Sunil Kumar Gautam succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night while being treated at SRN Hospital. A video of his has gone viral in which he claimed that his condition had deteriorated because of the Police action during the chaos at Bhadewara. The Police have however claimed that he died of a stomach ailment.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a tweet has accused the Police of killing the boy. On the other hand Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Yamunagar Vivek Chandra Yadav has responded to the tweet denying the allegation and claiming that the boy died because of a stomach ailment of which the Police have ample proof.

Chandrashekhar mentioned the sexual assault on a girl in Kaushambi and the ‘murder and burning of a Dalit youth’ at Karchana in his tweet. “When I went to meet the two aggrieved families, I was confined to the Circuit House in a preplanned conspiracy,” he said.

He has charged the Police of having orchestrated a riot during this while in which 25 year old Gautam was ‘murdered’. He claimed the incident has shaken the entire Dalit community, his organisation and him.

Chandrashekhar has accused the Police of attacking the Bhim Army cadres in which Gautam was badly beaten and dumped in a field. He was taken to a hospital by his brother but could not be saved.

“This is not a mere murder but a proof of the atrocities that the Dalits have been subjected to for thousands of years where the victim is made the accused. This gruesome murder is no less than a shock for me. It has proven that we are still the targets of injustice,” he said.

He said that the Dalits have been targeted for raising their voice against injustice and this has happened once again in Uttar Pradesh’s Karchana. He has accused the Police of falsely implicating the cadres of Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) in criminal cases and has alleged that even those people are being implicated who were not present at the spot.