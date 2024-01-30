Rajasthan: Dalit Youth Assaulted While Making Social Media Reel in Ajmer; Case Registered

Ajmer: In a shocking incident of caste based violence reported from Rajasthan on recently celebrated Republic Day, a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten by a group of youth while he was shooting a social media reel on his mobile phone in Ajmer district, sources said. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced which is being widely shared on the Internet while police have registered a case into the incident and launched an investigation following a complaint by the victim.

In the police complaint lodged at Christian Ganj police station, the victim said that he had gone to Anasagar Chowpatty on January 26 to make a reel. He said that he met two youths hailing from Pilikhan, both of whom stopped him from making the reel. The Dalit youth said that more youths nearby joined the duo and assaulted him with sticks and rods. He said that the youths threatened to kill him if he reported the matter to the police.

The Dalit youth further alleged that the accused also insulted him by hurling caste based slurs at him. The accused also made him drink urine and spilled liquor on him, he said. A video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the purported video, two youth can be seen beating the complainant with sticks at a fort. Police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Khagi said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim.

He said that a case has been registered under sections of ST, SC Act and assault. The accused will be arrested soon, he said. The victim has said in the report that the accused threatened him that if he went to complain to the police. They also threatened to beat his family members, he said. It is being told that an altercation had already taken place between the victim youth and the accused before the incident.

On Monday, along with the victim's family, a complaint was given to ASP City Mahmood Khan.

ASP City Mahmood Khan said that Christian Ganj police station has been instructed to take action in the matter adding that the accused will be arrested soon.