Nurse Raped By Doctor After Being Held Hostage In UP Private Hospital, 3 Held

Moradabad (UP): A 20-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after taking her hostage at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Thakurdwara police station area on Saturday midnight. On the basis of a complaint of the victim's father, a case was registered and the accused doctor was arrested. Also, two ward boys, who assisted the doctor to take the nurse in hostage have also been nabbed.

According to the complaint of the victim's father, his daughter has been working as a nurse at ABM private hospital on Thakurdwara-Kashipur Road for the past 10 months. On Saturday evening, she had gone to the hospital at around 7 pm and a nurse told her that Dr Shahnawaz had called her to his room. When she refused two ward boys of the hospital, Junaid and Mehnaz, forcefully took her to the doctor's room, located on the top floor of the hospital. After pushing her inside the room, they locked the door from outside.

The doctor took the nurse hostage and allegedly raped her till midnight. He also threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.

Later, police registered a case and arrested Dr Shahnawaz along with the ward boys. The victim's medical examination has been conducted at a government hospital and her statement has also been recorded.

SP Dehat Sandeep Kumar Meena said a complaint was lodged at Thakurdwara police station, where a man alleged that her daughter, who works as a nurse, was raped by the doctor. Investigations are underway and the hospital has been sealed. Legal action will be taken based on whatever is revealed from the investigations, he said.