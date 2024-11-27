ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Man Beaten To Death In MP Over Land Dispute; Sarpanch, Kin Booked

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by the sarpanch and seven others over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Shivpuri: A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by the sarpanch and seven others over a land dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday.

Narad Jatav was fatally attacked on Tuesday evening after he and his maternal uncle objected to a road created through their land to a hotel belonging to the sarpanch, Padam Dhakad, in Indergarh village, the official said. The accused, including Dhakad's sons and wife, are on the run.

Following the dispute over the road, Narad allegedly removed the water supply line from a common borewell to the hotel. Dhakad and his family then beat him with sticks and killed him, Kotwali police station in-charge Kripal Singh Rathore said. Jatav’s family protested in the medical college where his body was taken for autopsy, demanding the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the accused, he said.

Later, police pacified them and registered a murder case against the sarpanch and his other family members, including his wife and sons, Rathore said. The eight accused persons are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, he added. Condemning the murder, former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote on X, “A Dalit youth was beaten to death with sticks in Indergarh of Shivpuri. After this murder in broad daylight, it has been proved once again that Dalits are not safe in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

There is not a single day when an incident of atrocity on Dalits does not occur in the state, said the Congress leader. “Under the BJP rule, the audacity of bullies is increasing and it has become their habit to oppress the Dalits and tribals,” he wrote on the social media platform. Nath also demanded special arrangements to ensure the safety of Dalits and tribals in MP.

TAGGED:

