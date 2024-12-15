ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Girl Sexually Assaulted At Home In Kanpur, Dies

Kanpur: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was found dead in a barely clad state in her house here in Shivrajpur, police said on Saturday.

The girl was found bare-chested with the presence of "sex enhancement drugs" in her body, they said.

An 18-year-old youth, detained for interrogation in connection with the murder, confessed he sexually assaulted the girl, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijendra Dwivedi said.