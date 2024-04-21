Dalai Lama gives audience to Mongolian pilgrims in Dharamshala amid claps and cheers of devotees

As Dalai Lama preached sermons, 6,100 people from around 72 countries listened with rapt attention. Poala Campo, a follower from Colombia of the Tibetan Buddhist leader, expressed happiness at receiving teachings from the Dalai Lama, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama preached sermons to hundreds of Mongolian pilgrims who were part of another thousands of devotees in the Tsuglagkhang courtyard in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Saturday.

As many as 6,100 people from around 72 countries gathered in the courtyard to receive teachings from the spiritual leader. He delivered the teachings at the request of the Mongolian group, according to the statement released on Dalai Lama's website. Poala Campo, a follower from Colombia, expressed happiness at receiving teachings from the Dalai Lama, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Speaking to ANI, Campo said, "It's a beautiful two-day teaching with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Many people from many countries are attending, and all the Buddhist monks and nuns are also here to accompany His Holyship." "I feel very happy. This is a one-time opportunity. I wasn't expecting to be here. So, it's a nice surprise. I was very lucky to have been given this opportunity to attend this very, very special event," she added. Speaking to ANI, Tenzing Yega, a follower from Sikkim, said, "This was the first day of the teachings on the Hundred Deities of Tushita by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama."

Speaking about the importance of attending the event, Yega said, "Actually, it is very important because primarily the teacher itself is His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, which I consider my ... guru, and also the living Buddha. And this was my first time visiting Dharamshala and attending his teachings in Tsuglagkhang."

She expressed gratitude for being able to receive teachings from the Dalai Lama, saying, "Firstly, I'm immensely grateful for his teachings, foremost. And secondly, I have no words to describe the feeling that I am currently experiencing. So, there's no expression whatsoever, but still, I am at peace right now. So, that is what I'm feeling."

