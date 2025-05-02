1,900 Daily Workers In Ladakh To Get Class-IV Employee Benefits

Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: After years of persistent demand, protest and negotiation, relief has finally arrived for over 1,900 Daily Rated Workers (DRWs) in Ladakh.

The Administration of the Union Territory has formally decided to provide them the benefits outlined in 'Consolidated Guidelines on Casual Workers' of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

This decision comes as a culmination of a long struggle, led by the All Ladakh Daily Rated Workers Association, and supported by officials across the UT administration. From hunger strikes to meetings in Delhi, DRWs have been advocating for fair treatment and basic entitlements. Now, those who were employed before 2015 across various government departments will finally receive allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), child care benefits among others, which were previously reserved only for permanent Class-IV employees.

DRWs at the gratitude lunch party at Sheynam Community Hall in Leh. (ETV Bharat)

Phunchok Angchuk, president of the All Ladakh Daily Rated Workers Association, said, “This was a long-standing demand. Today, our efforts have finally borne fruit. We sincerely thank the chief secretary, the chief executive councillor (CEC) and all stakeholders who supported us throughout this journey. In 2023, we staged a hunger strike, during which Michael D'Souza, administrative secretary, GAD UT Ladakh and the CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyalson met us and assured that while regularisation may not be possible, the issue would be addressed through DoPT guidelines. They promised to work on it, and I personally went to the Ministry of Home Affairs with our file that year. Eventually, we received the outcome on March 24. The notification stated that Daily Rated Workers would be entitled to the same benefits as Class-IV employees, such as an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and child care allowance—though we would not be made permanent employees”.

He said that currently, there are a total of 2,400 Daily Rated Workers across Leh and Kargil districts. However, as per the guidelines, only those who joined before 2015 are eligible for these benefits. As a result, around 1,900 workers have received the benefits. "We are happy with this decision,” Angchuk added.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC Leh, congratulated the workers saying, “This is a well-deserved outcome for all Daily Rated Workers who have been instrumental in ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services in the region. We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), whose support made this achievement possible. Since DRWs were receiving meagre salaries, we worked with the UT Administration to bring about amendments to the Minimum Wages Act. You truly deserve this recognition. In the five years since Ladakh became a Union Territory, various new schemes have been introduced. If we compare Ladakh with other Union Territories, it is ahead of many in terms of progress and development.”

According to Pawan Kotwal, chief secretary, UT Ladakh, this issue has been pending for a long time and it is good that it has been resolved. "Equal pay for equal work is a constitutional principle, as laid down by the Supreme Court. Our effort is to extend all possible incentives to those working for the government. So far, we have recruited around 3,200 individuals through regular recruitment. Development in Ladakh is progressing at a rapid pace”, he said.

The chief secretary said that casual labourers or workers have historically had lower salaries while permanent staff see regular increments. "To address this disparity, we are working hard. We have constituted a committee to look into the issue. Later, we went to Delhi to consult on this matter. We are thankful to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for providing us with DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) guidelines. Based on those, we designed a benefits package, made provisions in our budget, and sent it to the MHA for approval. It has now been notified. Ladakh, as a Union Territory without a legislature, comes directly under the Government of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs. Our budget is part of the MHA’s allocation. After becoming a UT, our budget increased almost 10–15 times. Though last year there were some budgetary cuts, we have laid a strong foundation for this Union Territory. In the coming years, Ladakh will be one of the best-run and most developed UTs in India,” Kotwal said.

Dr. Safdar Ali (IRS), Director of Accounts and Treasuries, said, “In 2021–22, the fact-finding committee submitted a list of departments to the General Administration Department (GAD), identifying those eligible for benefits prior to 2015. Now, at the Union Territory level, we have made a separate budgetary provision under the wages head for Daily Rated Workers (DRWs). In total, we have allocated Rs 100 crore in the wages budget, Rs 50 crore is available directly with the departments, and the remaining Rs 50 crore is kept under the Special Development Package (SDP). Departments can utilise the SDP amount after exhausting the initial Rs 50 crore.”