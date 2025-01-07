ETV Bharat / state

Two Dacoits Killed, One Policeman Injured In Encounter In Bihar

Preliminary probe suggests that the deceased were wanted by the police in multiple cases of dacoity and robbery.

Security personnel at the spot after an encounter with criminals, at Phulwari Sharif, in Patna district, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Security personnel at the spot after an encounter with criminals, at Phulwari Sharif, in Patna district, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 48 minutes ago

Patna: Two dacoits were killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter in Patna district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Hinduni area under the jurisdiction of Phulwari Sharif police station on Monday night, a police officer said, adding that an associate of the deceased was also arrested.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek and Lal Dahin, both residents of Nalanda district. Speaking to PTI, Sharat R S, Superintendent of Police (SP-West), Patna, said, "Acting on a tip-off about the movement of some gang members involved in dacoity and robbery, in Hinduni village, a police team was formed and a raid conducted on their location, when the criminals opened fire on the police."

"The police personnel returned fire... two criminals and one sub-inspector suffered bullet injuries. The two injured criminals were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors," he said. The injured policeman is also undergoing treatment at the medical facility and his condition is stable, the officer said.

While one associate of the deceased criminals was nabbed, other gang members managed to escape, he said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased were wanted by the police in multiple cases of dacoity and robbery, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

