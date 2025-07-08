ETV Bharat / state

'Dachigam Raised Our Stature', Says Jammu Kashmir Minister As UT Eyes Ecotourism Growth After Top Conservation Rank

Srinagar: Days after Srinagar's Dachigam National Park was declared India's top-performing protected area in a nationwide conservation ranking, Jammu and Kashmir officials, scientists, and conservationists gathered inside the lush confines of the sanctuary on Tuesday to celebrate a milestone moment for ecotourism and wildlife protection in the Valley.

Dachigam, a 141-square-kilometer expanse located just 22 kilometers from Srinagar, topped the latest Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) rankings conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), scoring an impressive 92.97%—the highest among 438 protected areas across the country.

A view of Dachigam National Park (ETV Bharat)

"This is a proud moment for us all," said Javed Ahmed Rana, J&K's Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest & Tribal Affairs, speaking to reporters after the felicitation ceremony. "The world recognizes Jammu and Kashmir, and Dachigam has raised our stature even further. We must not go backward from here—other sanctuaries and protected areas must also take cues from the success of the Dachigam model."

Rana emphasized the potential of ecotourism in Kashmir, citing Dachigam's success as a blueprint for future efforts. "Facilities here have already been improved, and more will come. May the dark shadow over Kashmir lift soon, and may tourists return. When your name grows, so do the challenges—but we pray things are restored quickly," he said.

Hanguls at the Dachigam National Park (ETV Bharat)

Dachigam is best known as the last habitat of the Hangul, or Kashmir stag (Cervus hanglu hanglu), a critically endangered deer species found nowhere else in the world. Once pushed to the brink—with numbers dropping to just 127 in 2008—the Hangul population has shown signs of revival. As per the latest 2025 census, the number has climbed to 323 animals.

"Dachigam ne humara sar buland kiya hai," Minister Rana said with emotion. "It has made us proud. Now, we must ensure the rest of our sanctuaries follow this path."