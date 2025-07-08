'Dachigam Raised Our Stature', Says Jammu Kashmir Minister As UT Eyes Ecotourism Growth After Top Conservation Rank

Srinagar: Days after Srinagar's Dachigam National Park was declared India's top-performing protected area in a nationwide conservation ranking, Jammu and Kashmir officials, scientists, and conservationists gathered inside the lush confines of the sanctuary on Tuesday to celebrate a milestone moment for ecotourism and wildlife protection in the Valley.
Dachigam, a 141-square-kilometer expanse located just 22 kilometers from Srinagar, topped the latest Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) rankings conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), scoring an impressive 92.97%—the highest among 438 protected areas across the country.
"This is a proud moment for us all," said Javed Ahmed Rana, J&K's Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest & Tribal Affairs, speaking to reporters after the felicitation ceremony. "The world recognizes Jammu and Kashmir, and Dachigam has raised our stature even further. We must not go backward from here—other sanctuaries and protected areas must also take cues from the success of the Dachigam model."
Rana emphasized the potential of ecotourism in Kashmir, citing Dachigam's success as a blueprint for future efforts. "Facilities here have already been improved, and more will come. May the dark shadow over Kashmir lift soon, and may tourists return. When your name grows, so do the challenges—but we pray things are restored quickly," he said.
Dachigam is best known as the last habitat of the Hangul, or Kashmir stag (Cervus hanglu hanglu), a critically endangered deer species found nowhere else in the world. Once pushed to the brink—with numbers dropping to just 127 in 2008—the Hangul population has shown signs of revival. As per the latest 2025 census, the number has climbed to 323 animals.
"Dachigam ne humara sar buland kiya hai," Minister Rana said with emotion. "It has made us proud. Now, we must ensure the rest of our sanctuaries follow this path."
According to the MEE report, Dachigam excelled in parameters such as habitat restoration, anti-poaching operations, scientific monitoring, and community involvement—a combination that set it apart from other parks nationwide.
Khurshid Ahmad Mir, Professor and Head of the Division of Wildlife Sciences at SKUAST-Kashmir, who was closely involved in the MEE evaluation process, highlighted the role of scientific methods and inter-agency collaboration.
"There were a lot of efforts by both the department and the academic community. What made the difference was the scientific approach," he said. "We increased monitoring, identified problems, and addressed them in a structured way. But we should not be complacent. There's still a lot to do—not just for Dachigam, but for other parks as well."
Echoing the call for expanded efforts, Altaf Hussain, Wildlife Warden for the Wetland Division and former Central Division officer, said Dachigam's top rank should serve as a performance benchmark.
"For me, this is an indicator that Dachigam is the best national park in the country," he said. "We now need to manage other parks in Jammu and Kashmir using similar lines of coordination, planning, and execution."
Organizations such as Wildlife SOS also played a role in supporting Dachigam's climb to the top. Aquib Ahmad, who coordinated with the Forest Department and SKUAST-K, said sustained collaboration was key.
"We've worked closely with the department not only on rescues but also in awareness campaigns and monitoring. It was a joint effort," Ahmad said.
Officials believe that Dachigam's achievement can be a game-changer for ecotourism in Jammu and Kashmir. With improved infrastructure and visibility, they hope the park will attract responsible tourism while continuing to preserve its fragile ecosystem.
Despite the celebrations, environmentalists at the event remained grounded in their message. Several emphasized the importance of consistency and vigilance in conservation management.
"The evaluation was a recognition of potential—but the real challenge is sustaining it," said Prof Mir.
