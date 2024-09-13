ETV Bharat / state

Dabbawalas Of Mumbai To Feature In Kerala Class IX English Syllabus

Over the years, the dabbawalas have become synonymous with dedication and excellence. ( ETV Bharat )

Kochi: The fame of dabbawalas in Mumbai, who satisfy the hunger of millions of Mumbaikars on time, will soon reach households in Kerala. The Kerala government has included a five-page chapter, titled ‘The Saga of the Tiffin Carriers,’ celebrating their inspiring journey from way back in 1890 to their global fame.

The Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) included this chapter written by travel writers Hugh and Colleen Gantzer as part of the updated Class IX 2024 English curriculum. The chapter begins with Mahadeo Havaji Bachche, who delivered the first ever dabba from Dadar to Fort for a Parsi lady in 1890.

Over the past 130 years, these canners in Mumbai have been continuously working to deliver lunch boxes to office workers in Mumbai punctually. Currently, more than 5,000 carriers are delivering more than two lakh dabbas every day.

The container management and distribution system is not only renowned in the country but also overseas. Their special white kurta-pajama, Gandhi cap and Kolhapuri chappals are a major attraction. The chapter in the textbook includes inspirational stories focussing on the evolution of their dress, service, management and distribution system.