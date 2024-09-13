ETV Bharat / state

Dabbawalas Of Mumbai To Feature In Kerala Class IX English Syllabus

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

The Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) introduced a five-page chapter in the Class IX English syllabus titled 'The Saga of the Tiffin Carriers' by travel writers Hugh and Colleen Gantzer. It recounts the history of the dabbawalas, starting with Mahadeo Havaji Bachche, who delivered the first tiffin box from Dadar to Fort for a Parsi lady in 1890.

The fame of dabbawalas in Mumbai, who satisfy the hunger of millions of Mumbaikars on time, will soon reach households in Kerala.
Over the years, the dabbawalas have become synonymous with dedication and excellence. (ETV Bharat)

Kochi: The fame of dabbawalas in Mumbai, who satisfy the hunger of millions of Mumbaikars on time, will soon reach households in Kerala. The Kerala government has included a five-page chapter, titled ‘The Saga of the Tiffin Carriers,’ celebrating their inspiring journey from way back in 1890 to their global fame.

The Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) included this chapter written by travel writers Hugh and Colleen Gantzer as part of the updated Class IX 2024 English curriculum. The chapter begins with Mahadeo Havaji Bachche, who delivered the first ever dabba from Dadar to Fort for a Parsi lady in 1890.

Over the past 130 years, these canners in Mumbai have been continuously working to deliver lunch boxes to office workers in Mumbai punctually. Currently, more than 5,000 carriers are delivering more than two lakh dabbas every day.

The container management and distribution system is not only renowned in the country but also overseas. Their special white kurta-pajama, Gandhi cap and Kolhapuri chappals are a major attraction. The chapter in the textbook includes inspirational stories focussing on the evolution of their dress, service, management and distribution system.

Over the years, the dabbawalas have become synonymous with dedication and excellence. Multiple films, documentaries, books, and even doctoral theses have been made on their lives.

In 2019, Mumbai-based artist Abhijeet Kini designed a comic book to highlight the gruntwork they go through daily. For the unversed, the dabbawalas have also delivered speeches at institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and international business schools.

Rani K, a teacher, at Vidya Mandir Public School, Payyanur welcomed the move and thanked the government for including the history of dabbawalas in the textbooks. "It is said that this is a matter of great pride for us," she said.

Read More:

  1. Did Mumbai Police Find Suicide Note in Malaika Arora Father Case? Here's What Top Cop Says - Watch
  2. Girl Attacked with Blade by Classmate in Delhi, Family Demands Strict Action

Kochi: The fame of dabbawalas in Mumbai, who satisfy the hunger of millions of Mumbaikars on time, will soon reach households in Kerala. The Kerala government has included a five-page chapter, titled ‘The Saga of the Tiffin Carriers,’ celebrating their inspiring journey from way back in 1890 to their global fame.

The Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) included this chapter written by travel writers Hugh and Colleen Gantzer as part of the updated Class IX 2024 English curriculum. The chapter begins with Mahadeo Havaji Bachche, who delivered the first ever dabba from Dadar to Fort for a Parsi lady in 1890.

Over the past 130 years, these canners in Mumbai have been continuously working to deliver lunch boxes to office workers in Mumbai punctually. Currently, more than 5,000 carriers are delivering more than two lakh dabbas every day.

The container management and distribution system is not only renowned in the country but also overseas. Their special white kurta-pajama, Gandhi cap and Kolhapuri chappals are a major attraction. The chapter in the textbook includes inspirational stories focussing on the evolution of their dress, service, management and distribution system.

Over the years, the dabbawalas have become synonymous with dedication and excellence. Multiple films, documentaries, books, and even doctoral theses have been made on their lives.

In 2019, Mumbai-based artist Abhijeet Kini designed a comic book to highlight the gruntwork they go through daily. For the unversed, the dabbawalas have also delivered speeches at institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and international business schools.

Rani K, a teacher, at Vidya Mandir Public School, Payyanur welcomed the move and thanked the government for including the history of dabbawalas in the textbooks. "It is said that this is a matter of great pride for us," she said.

Read More:

  1. Did Mumbai Police Find Suicide Note in Malaika Arora Father Case? Here's What Top Cop Says - Watch
  2. Girl Attacked with Blade by Classmate in Delhi, Family Demands Strict Action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DABBAWALASMUMBAI DABBAWALASDABBAWALAS MUMBAIDABBAWALAS KERALA SYLLABUSDABBAWALAS KERALA SYLLABUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.