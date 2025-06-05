Czech Women Tourists Left Spellbound By Beauty Of Uttarakhand's Valley Of Flowers

Chamoli: Amid drizzles and light snowfall in the high Himalayan Bhyundar Valley in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the Valley of Flowers National Park continues to draw both Indian and foreign visitors in large numbers.

Among the countless tourists thronging the UNESCO World Heritage Site was a group of 11 women from the Czech Republic that soaked in the natural beauty of this valley on Wednesday. The gushing sound of nearby Pushpavati river and the never-ending chirping and tweeting of birds enhance the experience of visitors at this scenic landscape.

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Park Range Officer Chetna Kandpal said that on Wednesday, a large number of Indian tourists including a group of 11 female nature lovers from the European country Czech Republic arrived to spend some time in the park, undeterred by the rainy weather and snowfall in the surrounding peaks.

While returning from the flower valley, Czech group members Jana Jinkovaji, Eva Jinsova and Jitka Krasova expressed their joy and shared how delighted they were to witness this beauty.

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

A park worker said that ever since the Valley of Flowers opened this season, the weather has been changing every moment. "Despite this, all tourists including the 11-member European female tourist team made sure they soaked in the atmosphere and its tranquility. The foreign visitors were mighty impressed during sightseeing at the Valley of Flowers. They kept admiring the beauty of this valley for a long time. Even Indian tourists are visiting the Valley of Flowers in large numbers," the worker said.

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The flowers in the valley are just starting to bloom. White primula flowers cover many patches of the ground, while the chirping of alpine birds adds charm to the valley. Snow-covered peaks, waterfalls and the sound of Pushpavati river complete the scenery.

From mid-June, the Valley will be in full bloom. Rare alpine flowers will burst into colour, changing the appearance of the valley every few weeks. This is what attracts tourists and nature lovers alike.

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

How To Reach Valley Of Flowers

The Valley of Flowers is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, with the nearest airport situated at Jolly Grant in Dehradun. From the airport, one can reach Joshimath by bus, taxi, or hire a cab. From Joshimath, one has to travel to Govindghat which is about 20 km-drive. From Govindghat, a 16-km trek through scenic terrain takes you to the Valley of Flowers.