Czech Tourist Harassed Near Taj Mahal; Local Youth Arrested

Agra: In a disturbing case of violence against a woman, a Czech Republic female tourist was allegedly subjected to indecent behaviour by a local youth during her trip to the Taj Mahal, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on April 3 but was reported to the Tourism Police Station late Friday evening. According to the complaint, the tourist was walking along the crematorium road between 1 and 2 pm when a youth obstructed her and acted indecently. The woman, shocked and disturbed, turned to the local police for assistance.

Hearing her complaint, the Tourism Police initiated an immediate search operation. CCTV footage from the area nearby was used to identify the suspect. By Saturday evening, the accused was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Taj Security Police Syed Areeb Ahmed confirmed that a case was registered promptly and teams were sent to the scene. Following scrutiny of video evidence, the man was traced and arrested.

The police official added that the accused had been identified as Karan Rathore, a resident of Tulsi Chabutra in the Tajganj locality. The tourist was taken to the police station, where she identified the man.

The authorities said that the accused would be produced in court today, and legal action would be taken accordingly. Police have assured tourists that stringent measures will be taken to provide them with safety and comfort in the city.