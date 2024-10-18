Haryana: Cylinder Blast Kills 3 Of A Family And A Buffalo

Faridabad: At least three members of a family, including a minor boy, died in a cylinder blast that took place in Bhakri village here late Thursday night. The explosion also left three persons in the neighbourhood seriously injured and killed a buffalo who was tied in the house.
The victims, Sarjit (55), his wife Babita, and their grandson Kunal (14), were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to the blast, and they were buried under the debris. Some houses in the neighbourhood also suffered damage.
According to police, the initial probe pointed to a gas leak from a cylinder in the kitchen as the potential cause of the blast. The event occurred about midnight, while the family was fast asleep, sparking panic in the village, and several residents rushed to help the family in their rescue.
Meanwhile, authorities pressed a crane and bulldozer to clear the debris, while locals also helped in the rescue efforts.
The bodies of the three victims were pulled out of the debris after an hour and sent to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.
SHO Dabua Police Station Ramniwas said that the police received information about the cylinder explosion at midnight, and they immediately reached the spot. “Further investigation is ongoing."
