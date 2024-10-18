ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Cylinder Blast Kills 3 Of A Family And A Buffalo

Faridabad: At least three members of a family, including a minor boy, died in a cylinder blast that took place in Bhakri village here late Thursday night. The explosion also left three persons in the neighbourhood seriously injured and killed a buffalo who was tied in the house.

The victims, Sarjit (55), his wife Babita, and their grandson Kunal (14), were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to the blast, and they were buried under the debris. Some houses in the neighbourhood also suffered damage.

According to police, the initial probe pointed to a gas leak from a cylinder in the kitchen as the potential cause of the blast. The event occurred about midnight, while the family was fast asleep, sparking panic in the village, and several residents rushed to help the family in their rescue.