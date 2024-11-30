ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc: Daily Wager Worker From UP Electrocuted Near ATM In Flooded Chennai

Amidst red alerts for Cyclone Fengal, a man dies by electrocution in flooded Chennai streets. Authorities urge caution and announce extensive safety measures.

Amidst red alerts for Cyclone Fengal, a man dies by electrocution in flooded Chennai streets. Authorities urge caution and announce extensive safety measures.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chennai: A 20-year-old daily wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh lost his life after being electrocuted near an ATM in Chennai's Mannadi area amidst severe flooding caused by Cyclone Fengal. According to the police, Chandan, a resident of Malayappan Street, ventured out in heavy rain to withdraw money from the ATM. While wading through the flooded street, he touched the iron railing rod of the ATM and was electrocuted.

Passersby rushed to rescue Chandan and took him to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Muthialpet police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu remains under a state of high alert as Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastline. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that the cyclone will make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 90 kmph.

A red weather alert has been issued in Chennai and six other coastal districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram remain closed, while district administration in other affected areas are assessing conditions for closures.

Cyclone Fengal has also disrupted operations at Chennai International Airport, leading to the cancellation of 22 flights. The Tamil Nadu government has urged the public to stay indoors unless necessary, prioritising safety amidst the adverse weather conditions.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Rains Update: Cyclone Fengal Landfall Delayed, Will Hit Coastline In The Evening Now
  2. Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Closed Till 7 PM, Bus Service Arranged For Passengers As Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A 20-year-old daily wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh lost his life after being electrocuted near an ATM in Chennai's Mannadi area amidst severe flooding caused by Cyclone Fengal. According to the police, Chandan, a resident of Malayappan Street, ventured out in heavy rain to withdraw money from the ATM. While wading through the flooded street, he touched the iron railing rod of the ATM and was electrocuted.

Passersby rushed to rescue Chandan and took him to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Muthialpet police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu remains under a state of high alert as Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastline. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that the cyclone will make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 90 kmph.

A red weather alert has been issued in Chennai and six other coastal districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram remain closed, while district administration in other affected areas are assessing conditions for closures.

Cyclone Fengal has also disrupted operations at Chennai International Airport, leading to the cancellation of 22 flights. The Tamil Nadu government has urged the public to stay indoors unless necessary, prioritising safety amidst the adverse weather conditions.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Rains Update: Cyclone Fengal Landfall Delayed, Will Hit Coastline In The Evening Now
  2. Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Closed Till 7 PM, Bus Service Arranged For Passengers As Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FENGAL CYCLONEMAN ELECTROCUTED IN CHENNAICYCLONE FENGAL ELECTROCUTION DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.