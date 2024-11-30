ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc: Daily Wager Worker From UP Electrocuted Near ATM In Flooded Chennai

Chennai: A 20-year-old daily wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh lost his life after being electrocuted near an ATM in Chennai's Mannadi area amidst severe flooding caused by Cyclone Fengal. According to the police, Chandan, a resident of Malayappan Street, ventured out in heavy rain to withdraw money from the ATM. While wading through the flooded street, he touched the iron railing rod of the ATM and was electrocuted.

Passersby rushed to rescue Chandan and took him to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Muthialpet police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu remains under a state of high alert as Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastline. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that the cyclone will make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 90 kmph.