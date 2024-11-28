Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Update: School Closed In These Areas Today, Cyclone Fengal To Make Landfall On Saturday

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal is likely to make landfall on Saturday (November 30) with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest update on Thursday morning.
In its post on X at 8.46 am today, the IMD said the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the past six hours, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.
"To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 65-75kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of 28th November to the morning of 29th November 2024," the IMD said.
Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during past 06 hours located near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 28, 2024
Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed In These Areas
The Puducherry administration has decided to keep schools and colleges closed in the union territory today (Thursday) due to the anticipated weather alert and rains. The union territory's education minister, Arumugam Namassivayam, said the decision was taken to ensure students' safety. Schools would also remain closed in Kodaikanal town of Dindigul district, while both schools and colleges would remain closed on Thursday in Nagapattinam district.
On Wednesday, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday was declared for schools only in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, and Kanchipuram.
Rains Continue In Tamil Nadu, Crops Damaged In Cauvery Delta Areas
Tamil Nadu continued to witness intermittent rains on Wednesday affecting standing paddy crops in the Cauvery delta areas. Crops were submerged partially and completely at several places, including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam, and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops on at least 2,000 acres were affected, PTI reported.
Heavy Rainfall Warning
Today (November 28: As per a weather advisory by IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.
Tomorrow (November 29): Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.
Saturday (November 30): Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts and Puducherry.
Sunday (December 1): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts.
Monday (December 2): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet districts
Wind warning for land areas
According to IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely along coastal and adjoining areas of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday. Similarly, on Friday and Saturday, strong winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are likely along the north coastal and adjoining areas of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Warning for fishermen
The IMD has asked fishermen out at deep sea in Tamil Nadu to return to the coast immediately and has advised them not to venture into the mentioned areas during the mentioned period.
The IMD said that the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough on Thursday and Friday (Nov 28 and 29) as squally winds with speeds of 55 kmph to 65 kmph (gusting to 75 kmph) are likely to prevail over the Tamil Nadu coast and Gulf of Mannar. Similarly, squally winds with speeds from 45 kmph to 55 kmph (gusting to 65 kmph) are likely to prevail over some parts of the Comorin area.
Action suggested for the public
- Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
- Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
- Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.
- Special care may be taken concerning fishing ponds and poultries over coastal areas.
- Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.
