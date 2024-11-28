ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Update: School Closed In These Areas Today, Cyclone Fengal To Make Landfall On Saturday

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal is likely to make landfall on Saturday (November 30) with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest update on Thursday morning.

In its post on X at 8.46 am today, the IMD said the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved ​northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the past six hours, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.

"To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 65-75kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of 28th November to the morning of 29th November 2024," the IMD said.

Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed In These Areas

The Puducherry administration has decided to keep schools and colleges closed in the union territory today (Thursday) due to the anticipated weather alert and rains. The union territory's education minister, Arumugam Namassivayam, said the decision was taken to ensure students' safety. Schools would also remain closed in Kodaikanal town of Dindigul district, while both schools and colleges would remain closed on Thursday in Nagapattinam district.

On Wednesday, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday was declared for schools only in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, and Kanchipuram.

Rains Continue In Tamil Nadu, Crops Damaged In Cauvery Delta Areas

Tamil Nadu continued to witness intermittent rains on Wednesday affecting standing paddy crops in the Cauvery delta areas. Crops were submerged partially and completely at several places, including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam, and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops on at least 2,000 acres were affected, PTI reported.

Heavy Rainfall Warning