'Cyclone Fengal Stationary Near Puducherry, To Weaken In Next 3 Hours,' Says IMD

Under the impact of the cyclone, Puducherry recorded its highest rainfall of 46 cm.

A man wades through a waterlogged road under an umbrella amid rain in Chennai (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, remained stationary near the union territory and would gradually weaken in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"The Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL” [pronounced as FEINJAL] over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai. It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 6 hours. The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Chennai & Karaikal," IMD said in an post on X.

Meanwhile, operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays, officials said.

Under the impact of the cyclone, Puducherry recorded its highest rainfall of 46 cm, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran, saidon Sunday.

He said Cyclone Fengal started making landfall near Puducherry around 5.30 pm on Saturday and completed the process "between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm." It now lay close to Puducherry.

"It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (Puducherry)," he said.

While Mailam in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district recorded 50 cm of rainfall during the period 8.30 am November 30 and 5.30 am Sunday, Puducherry recorded 46 cm.

This was the highest rainfall received by Puducherry. The UT had received 21 cm of rainfall on October 31, 2004, he said.

Operations at the Chennai airport resumed past midnight on Saturday but there were cancellations and delays. As many as 24 domestic services were cancelled and 26 international flights, both arriving and departing were delayed, officials said.

