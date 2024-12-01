ETV Bharat / state

'Cyclone Fengal Stationary Near Puducherry, To Weaken In Next 3 Hours,' Says IMD

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, remained stationary near the union territory and would gradually weaken in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"The Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL” [pronounced as FEINJAL] over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai. It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 6 hours. The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Chennai & Karaikal," IMD said in an post on X.

Meanwhile, operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays, officials said.

Under the impact of the cyclone, Puducherry recorded its highest rainfall of 46 cm, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran, saidon Sunday.