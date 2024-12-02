ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Visits Flood-Hit Villupuram, Assures Relief

Two Tamil Nadu ministers, S Muthusamy and R Rajendran, were appointed to coordinate relief efforts while CM Stalin decided to tour the affected areas himself.

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Visits Flood-Hit Villupuram, Assures Relief
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Visits Flood-Hit Villupuram (ETV Bharat/PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited the northern district of Villupuram to take stock of the flood situation following Cyclone Fengal. He met the flood victims and gave relief materials to them, as well as instructed officials to increase the district's ration and relief supply.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry since Sunday evening, leading to severe floods. Villupuram is one of the worst affected districts in Tamil Nadu, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains till Wednesday.

Southern Railway suspended operations on key rail routes in Villupuram following the rising water levels on a major bridge. This resulted in several trains being cancelled, diverted, or stopped.

In addition to Villupuram, the floods have severely impacted other districts, including Cuddalore, where the River Thenpennai is in spate, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, which are experiencing some of the worst floods in decades. Access to roads and towns has been severely restricted due to heavy inundation, with many vehicles washed away in Krishnagiri.

On December 2, several districts in Tamil Nadu declared holidays for schools and colleges.

In response to the crisis, two Tamil Nadu ministers, S. Muthusamy and R. Rajendran, were appointed to coordinate relief efforts while CM Stalin decided to tour the affected areas himself to assess the damage and provide aid to the affected area.

Read More

  1. Cyclone Fengal: Flood Disrupt Villupuram; Southern Railways Suspends Services As Water Levels Surge
  2. Cyclone Fengal Impact Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka; Schools, Colleges Shut, Trains Cancelled

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited the northern district of Villupuram to take stock of the flood situation following Cyclone Fengal. He met the flood victims and gave relief materials to them, as well as instructed officials to increase the district's ration and relief supply.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry since Sunday evening, leading to severe floods. Villupuram is one of the worst affected districts in Tamil Nadu, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains till Wednesday.

Southern Railway suspended operations on key rail routes in Villupuram following the rising water levels on a major bridge. This resulted in several trains being cancelled, diverted, or stopped.

In addition to Villupuram, the floods have severely impacted other districts, including Cuddalore, where the River Thenpennai is in spate, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, which are experiencing some of the worst floods in decades. Access to roads and towns has been severely restricted due to heavy inundation, with many vehicles washed away in Krishnagiri.

On December 2, several districts in Tamil Nadu declared holidays for schools and colleges.

In response to the crisis, two Tamil Nadu ministers, S. Muthusamy and R. Rajendran, were appointed to coordinate relief efforts while CM Stalin decided to tour the affected areas himself to assess the damage and provide aid to the affected area.

Read More

  1. Cyclone Fengal: Flood Disrupt Villupuram; Southern Railways Suspends Services As Water Levels Surge
  2. Cyclone Fengal Impact Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka; Schools, Colleges Shut, Trains Cancelled

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STALIN TO VISIT VILLUPURAMCYCLONE FENGAL IN TAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.