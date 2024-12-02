Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Visits Flood-Hit Villupuram, Assures Relief

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited the northern district of Villupuram to take stock of the flood situation following Cyclone Fengal. He met the flood victims and gave relief materials to them, as well as instructed officials to increase the district's ration and relief supply.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry since Sunday evening, leading to severe floods. Villupuram is one of the worst affected districts in Tamil Nadu, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains till Wednesday.

Southern Railway suspended operations on key rail routes in Villupuram following the rising water levels on a major bridge. This resulted in several trains being cancelled, diverted, or stopped.

In addition to Villupuram, the floods have severely impacted other districts, including Cuddalore, where the River Thenpennai is in spate, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, which are experiencing some of the worst floods in decades. Access to roads and towns has been severely restricted due to heavy inundation, with many vehicles washed away in Krishnagiri.

On December 2, several districts in Tamil Nadu declared holidays for schools and colleges.

In response to the crisis, two Tamil Nadu ministers, S. Muthusamy and R. Rajendran, were appointed to coordinate relief efforts while CM Stalin decided to tour the affected areas himself to assess the damage and provide aid to the affected area.