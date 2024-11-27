ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Fengal Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, Chennai City Records Nearly 60 MM Rain, Schools Closed In Several Districts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is bracing itself against the onslaught of Cyclone Fengal, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today evening. Authorities in the southern state have declared a holiday for schools in 15 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Viluppuram, and others.

The IMD has issued a red alert forecasting heavy rains in three districts in Tamil Nadu and one district in Puducherry for today. The cyclone, moving north-northwestwards, has triggered heavy rainfall and strong winds across the state, leading to widespread disruptions and precautionary measures.

Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai on Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024. (PTI)

Cyclone Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest post on X on Wednesday morning said the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past 6 hours.

It said the deep depression lay centred at 5.30 am today (November 27, 2024) over the same region near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 82.4°E, about 130 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, 400 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 510 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km south-southeast of Chennai.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 2 days," the IMD said.