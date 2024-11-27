Cyclone Fengal Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, Chennai City Records Nearly 60 MM Rain, Schools Closed In Several Districts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is bracing itself against the onslaught of Cyclone Fengal, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today evening. Authorities in the southern state have declared a holiday for schools in 15 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Viluppuram, and others.
The IMD has issued a red alert forecasting heavy rains in three districts in Tamil Nadu and one district in Puducherry for today. The cyclone, moving north-northwestwards, has triggered heavy rainfall and strong winds across the state, leading to widespread disruptions and precautionary measures.
Cyclone Update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest post on X on Wednesday morning said the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past 6 hours.
The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 82.4°E, about 130 km east-southeast of… pic.twitter.com/BkhlgzGoUx— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 27, 2024
It said the deep depression lay centred at 5.30 am today (November 27, 2024) over the same region near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 82.4°E, about 130 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, 400 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 510 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km south-southeast of Chennai.
"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 2 days," the IMD said.
Heavy Rainfall Warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several districts in Tamil Nadu:
- Extremely heavy rainfall: Mayiladuthurai district and areas around Karaikal.
- Very heavy rainfall: Likely in isolated places across Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, and Puducherry.
- Heavy rainfall: Predicted for isolated areas in Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts.
School Closures and Emergency Measures
- Widespread school closures: Authorities in at least 15 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Viluppuram, and others, have declared a holiday for schools and colleges.
- Due to heavy rains, holidays have been announced for schools and colleges in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvallur and Tiruvarur districts as well as Puducherry and Karaikal. In Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Sivagangai districts, authorities have declared a holiday in schools only.
- University exams postponed: Annamalai University and affiliated colleges have postponed examinations scheduled for November 27 due to inclement weather.
- Emergency services on high alert: Disaster management teams, rescue units, and power utilities are on standby to mitigate the cyclone's impact.
Heavy Rains in Chennai City
Chennai City Recorded Nearly 60 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the city witnessed an average rainfall of 59.52 mm across 15 zones from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday. New Manali Twon in Manali Zone (II) recorded the highest 133.9 mm, which is classified as "Very Heavy Rain."
Impact on Infrastructure and Daily Life
- Waterlogging and flooding: Low-lying areas in Chennai and its suburbs have reported waterlogging from incessant rains.
- Traffic disruptions: Heavy rainfall has affected road and rail traffic across districts.
- Coastal alerts: Coastal districts are on high alert, with warnings of storm surges and high waves.
- Cyclone Fengal’s impact is expected to be significant, with authorities urging residents to remain cautious and follow official advisories for safety.
Indigo Issues Travel Advisory For Flight Disruptions
Domestic carrier Indigo has issued a travel advisory in the wake of the rough weather in Tamil Nadu. In a post on X, Indigo said flights to and from Chennai Tuticorin and Madurai were impacted due to adverse weather conditions.
"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai continue to be impacted, while Tiruchirappalli and Salem might now also be affected. Please stay updated on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3DNYJqj," Indigo said in the post.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected. Please stay updated on your flight status via https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. (1/2)— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 26, 2024
The airline in another post on the social media platform said it was "holding onto hope for clear skies and for our operations to return to normal soon".
NDRF teams deployed
Keeping in mind the extreme weather forecast, the NDRF has deployed seven teams from the 4th Battalion for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Thursday (November 28). The teams include two canine units as well.
