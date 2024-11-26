Cyclone 'Fengal' Disrupts Operations at Chennai Airport; 15 Flights Delayed, Several Circle Over City Amid Heavy Rains

Chennai: Severe rainfall, triggered by Cyclone Fengal, has caused significant disruptions at Chennai International Airport, leading to delays and cancellations of multiple flights. Waterlogged runways and poor visibility affected operations, with numerous flights stranded mid-air or grounded.

Flight Disruptions at Chennai Airport

Several flights, including those operated by Indigo Airlines from Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, were forced to circle over the city due to unsafe landing conditions. After the rain eased slightly, airport authorities managed to drain the runways, allowing some flights to land. However, delays continued for outbound flights to cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

In total, 15 flights- seven arrivals, and eight departures, were delayed as a result of the severe weather. Passengers were advised to check flight schedules regularly and plan for extra travel time due to the unpredictable conditions.

Weather and Safety Warning

Heavy Rain Forecast: The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai and northern coastal district through November 29

Cyclonic Winds: Fishermen have been advised to avoid the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Sea, and adjacent coastal areas until November 30.

Passenger Advisory

Check Flight Status: Monitor updates from airlines and the airport

Allow Extra Time: Plan for delays while travelling to the airport.

Stay Alert: Keep track of weather and travel advisories.

7 NDRF Teams Deployed For Rainfall Response In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 26 to 28 due to depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a deep depression. Seven NDRF teams, including two canine units, have been mobilised to affected districts such as Karaikal, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore. Widespread light to moderate rainfall, with occasion heavy downpours is expected in Chennai and nearby areas. The depression may further strengthen into a cyclonic storm by November 27, moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

Cyclone Fengal to Bring Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has reported that a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into cyclone Fengal by November 27. Currently centred 800 Km south-southeast of Chennai, the system is expected to move north-northwest towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast.

Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, are under an orange alert from November 26 to 28, with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Karaikal districts are on red alert for November 26, anticipating extremely heavy downpours.

Cyclone Fengal: Name and Significance

Cyclone Fengal, which is currently intensifying in the Bay of Bengal, has been named by Saudi Arabia as part of the standard naming procedure for cyclones in the South Indian Ocean. The name "Fengal" was suggested by Saudi Arabia, following a system in which countries contribute names for tropical cyclones that form in the region.

What Does the Name "Fengal" Mean?

While the specific meaning of "Fengal" has not been detailed, the name follows the tradition of using simple and memorable names for storms. The naming process is intended to help improve communication and response efforts during cyclonic events.

Cyclones in the Indian Ocean are named in alphabetical order from lists provided by regional countries, and "Fengal" marks the latest in a series of named storms.