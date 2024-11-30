Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Closed As Rains Lash Tamil Nadu, At Least 22 Flights Cancelled

Chennai: The Chennai International Airport was temporarily closed today (November 30) due to heavy rains and stormy winds impacting visibility ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Fengal this afternoon.

Airport authorities announced the closure Saturday morning as the rough weather made flight operations risky. Chennai Airport, on its official X handle, said flight operations will resume once the weather improves. It asked passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates.

Display board at Chennai Airport (ETV Bharat)

"IndiGo Airlines has temporarily suspended all arrival and departure flight operations at Chennai Airport due to adverse weather conditions. Flight operations will resume once the weather improves, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines for real-time updates," the post read.

In a separate post on X, the airport shared a list of flights cancelled. "The passengers be informed that flights to and from the following destinations have been cancelled. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines for real-time updates," it said. The list included 11 incoming and as many outgoing flights.

The southern state is witnessing rough weather as cyclonic storm Fengal, expected to make landfall near Puducherry later in the day, continues to move towards the coast.

Several parts of the state were pounded by heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds, affecting normal life. What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to water logging in several areas.

The government had already declared November 30 a holiday for educational institutions and requested IT firms to make their employees work from home. As the sea was pretty rough, police put up barricades blocking access to noted beaches including the Marina and Mamallapuram.