Cyclone Dana Trail: Odisha Sees Sound & Fury, West Bengal Suffers Casualty

Kolkata: Cyclone Dana, which has barrelled through the Odisha coast, unleashing sound and fury, uprooting trees, and snapping power lines in several areas, left its most tragic sign of devastation in West Bengal in the form of a human casualty.

Incidentally, Odisha achieved a 'zero casualty' target pulling out all stops in the wake of Cyclone Dana, Bengal suffered one casualty.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that one person died in the state in cyclone Dana, even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The postmortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.

Earlier, the storm made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph.

Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

According to sources, one person died in the South 24 Parganas district's Patharpratima. He was working on a cable during the storm when he died. East Midnapore and Kolkata saw the impact of the cyclone. Kolkata is witnessing heavy showers and waterlogging in several areas.

Communication disrupted

Flight services at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata resumed on Friday morning an hour before the end of the scheduled 15-hour closure period. Similarly, the train services from Sealdah division of Eastern Railways which were kept suspended from 8 pm. since Thursday also resumed a little after 10 am on Friday.

A train on the Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam route would arrive at Bhadrak Station at 2 pm, the ECoR said.

The railway authorities informed that trains scheduled to originate from Bhubaneswar and Puri would commence their journey after noon on Friday, except the notified cancelled trains.