Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana is complete on the Odisha coast, as confirmed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Following this development, Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar resumed operations at 8 am on Friday after suspending flights due to cyclone Dana, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika late on October 24. the airport had initially halted operation at 5 pm on Thursday anticipating severe weather conditions.

Initially, operations were set to remain halted until 9 am on Friday, but the improved weather prompted an earlier resumption, as confirmed by Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the landfall process was still underway as of 8.23 am, with the cyclone's rear sector entering the land. The process was expected to continue for another one or two hours, with forecasts indicating a gradual weakening of the system as it moved northwest across northern Odisha. The situation remains under continuous observation via the Doppler radar at Paradip.

in response to the cyclone's impact, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams began restoration efforts, clearing uprooted trees obstructing roads in coastal districts. dispute ongoing gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the Damra area, the team worked to restore accessibility. Odisha's Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Surah, overseeing Bhadrak district, reported no casualties but acknowledged significant damage to electoral infrastructure due to falling trees.

Ajay Mohanty, the Tehsildar of Rajnagar in Kendrapar district, indicated minimal damage in the Bhitarkanika area, noting some uprooted trees and thatched houses. Wind speeds have reportedly decreased to between 80 and 90 kmph, though rainfall persists, with seawater flooding certain water bodies and low-lying areas during a tidal surge on Thursday night.

Chandabali in Bhadrak recorded the highest rainfall of 131.6 mm over six hours, followed by 42.8 mm in Balasore.