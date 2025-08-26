ETV Bharat / state

Cybersecurity Bureau Recovers Rs 2.38 Lakh In Cryptocurrency From Foreign Account, Returns To Telangana Victim

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau has traced and recovered cryptocurrency worth Rs 2.38 lakh lost in a foreign account and returned it to the victim. Bureau director Shikha Goel, in a statement on Monday, said the recovery was possible due to the persistent efforts of the officials, who convinced foreign companies to cooperate.

A software employee from Mancherial district under Ramagundam Commissionerate of Telangana had registered on a matrimonial site two years ago. On January 18, he received a request from a person identifying herself as "Nandita Reddy". The two began interacting on WhatsApp, where she claimed to be a cryptocurrency expert.

Over time, she convinced him to invest heavily in cryptocurrency platforms, promising huge profits. Between January and April, he invested Rs 40.3 lakh. Though the fraudsters initially showed a profit of nearly Rs 2 crore in the online account, they blocked the withdrawals, citing various charges such as 5% tax, 10% foreign exchange fee, and pre-deposit requirements. Eventually, he ended up losing Rs 87,58,356, including cryptocurrency worth $2,703.

Following his complaint, which was registered on June 12, Cybersecurity Bureau officials launched an investigation. With the support of crypto cyber investigators, they traced down the stolen cryptocurrency to a wallet on the exchange OKEx, reportedly owned by Jiang Chuanshuas, a Chinese national.