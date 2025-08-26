Cybersecurity Bureau Recovers Rs 2.38 Lakh In Cryptocurrency From Foreign Account, Returns To Telangana Victim

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau has traced and recovered cryptocurrency worth Rs 2.38 lakh lost in a foreign account and returned it to the victim. Bureau director Shikha Goel, in a statement on Monday, said the recovery was possible due to the persistent efforts of the officials, who convinced foreign companies to cooperate.
A software employee from Mancherial district under Ramagundam Commissionerate of Telangana had registered on a matrimonial site two years ago. On January 18, he received a request from a person identifying herself as "Nandita Reddy". The two began interacting on WhatsApp, where she claimed to be a cryptocurrency expert.
Over time, she convinced him to invest heavily in cryptocurrency platforms, promising huge profits. Between January and April, he invested Rs 40.3 lakh. Though the fraudsters initially showed a profit of nearly Rs 2 crore in the online account, they blocked the withdrawals, citing various charges such as 5% tax, 10% foreign exchange fee, and pre-deposit requirements. Eventually, he ended up losing Rs 87,58,356, including cryptocurrency worth $2,703.
Following his complaint, which was registered on June 12, Cybersecurity Bureau officials launched an investigation. With the support of crypto cyber investigators, they traced down the stolen cryptocurrency to a wallet on the exchange OKEx, reportedly owned by Jiang Chuanshuas, a Chinese national.
The officials served legal notices to the exchange, coordinated with international counterparts, and managed to confiscate the fraudulent holdings. The victim was eventually handed back cryptocurrency worth Rs 2.38 lakh.
Goel commended officials Krishnamurthy and Rangareddy for their exceptional work. She noted that tracing cryptocurrency transactions is a highly complex process, given their anonymity and the involvement of multiple jurisdictions. Recovering funds through foreign exchanges, she said, was even more challenging, making this success a rare and commendable achievement.
The case highlights the growing menace of cryptocurrency-related frauds and the crucial role cybercrime units play in safeguarding victims. The bureau has urged people to exercise caution before investing in online platforms and to verify credentials carefully to avoid falling prey to such scams.
