Cybercrimes Explode In Telangana: Who Are The Victims? Role Of Cambodia-Based Chinese Nationals Surfaces

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed an alarming rise in cybercrime cases compared to last year, revealed the 2024 annual report released by TG Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goyal on Monday. As per the report, around 1,14,174 complaints have been registered this year through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), while victims suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,866.90 crore. However, swift action by the cyber police has led to recovery of Rs 176.71 crore so far.
Role Of Cambodia-Based Chinese Nationals Surfaces
Officials made startling revelation about how Chinese nationals based in Cambodia are exploiting Indian youth for cyber fraud. Job seekers were lured with promises of job opportunities, flown to Bangkok on tourist visas via travel agents, and subsequently moved to Cambodia and Vietnam. There, they were forced to work as tele-callers for cybercrime operations.
Bureau Director Shikha Goyal noted that 30 such victims have been safely rescued from Cambodia. In the course of the investigation, 20 travel agents involved in this racket have been arrested. Among them, Dawood, a key mastermind operating from Dubai, was apprehended recently.
Efforts Underway To Combat Cybercrime In Telangana
This year, Telangana has registered 19,653 cybercrime cases, and subsequently 1,057 accused have been arrested. Investigation revealed involvement of those apprehended in over 1,16,421 cases nationwide. The state has operationalized cybercrime police stations in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Ramagundam, and Nizamabad commissionerates since April.
To combat the rising cyber menace and enhance enforcement measures, the state government organised 20,677 awareness campaigns, trained 850 'cyber warriors' for investigation, and began implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to handle calls on the 1930 cybercrime helpline.
Nationwide Crackdown on Cybercriminals
In its first inter-state operation, Telangana cybercrime authorities launched a major crackdown in Rajasthan, arresting 27 individuals involved in over 2,000 cybercrime cases nationwide, including 189 cases in Telangana. Data-driven investigations also led to identification and arrest of 1,057 fraudsters linked to cyber crime.
The bureau has also mapped 325 cybercrime hotspots across India, none of which are in Telangana.
Most Common Cyber Fraud Cases and Affected Regions
Investment fraud (business/shares), fake part-time job offers, digital arrest scams, fraudulent customer care numbers, and debit/credit card scams are among the most common cybercrimes reported in Telangana. Through these scams, scamsters have targeted individuals of all age-groups, putting them in great financial crisis.
Maximum cases were reported in Cyberabad (25,112), followed by Hyderabad (20,299), Rachakonda (14,815), Warangal (3531), and Sangareddy (3132), which indicates that cybercrime activities are mostly centered in major urban and semi-urban areas.
Who Are The Victims?
When it comes to victim demographics, private employees are the most affected, accounting for 56% of the total number of victims. Next in list are the self-employed individuals and traders at 10% and 9%, respectively, while students constitute 9%. Of the total, government employees and housewives account for 5% each, while 6% of victims fall under other categories.
Also Read
1. Karnataka Turns Cybercrime Den With Rising Cases Of Digital Arrests
2. Telangana Faces An Unprecedented Surge In Cybercrime Cases