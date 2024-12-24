ETV Bharat / state

Cybercrimes Explode In Telangana: Who Are The Victims? Role Of Cambodia-Based Chinese Nationals Surfaces

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed an alarming rise in cybercrime cases compared to last year, revealed the 2024 annual report released by TG Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goyal on Monday. As per the report, around 1,14,174 complaints have been registered this year through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), while victims suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,866.90 crore. However, swift action by the cyber police has led to recovery of Rs 176.71 crore so far.

Role Of Cambodia-Based Chinese Nationals Surfaces

Officials made startling revelation about how Chinese nationals based in Cambodia are exploiting Indian youth for cyber fraud. Job seekers were lured with promises of job opportunities, flown to Bangkok on tourist visas via travel agents, and subsequently moved to Cambodia and Vietnam. There, they were forced to work as tele-callers for cybercrime operations.

Bureau Director Shikha Goyal noted that 30 such victims have been safely rescued from Cambodia. In the course of the investigation, 20 travel agents involved in this racket have been arrested. Among them, Dawood, a key mastermind operating from Dubai, was apprehended recently.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Unveils Cybercrime Report Of 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Efforts Underway To Combat Cybercrime In Telangana

This year, Telangana has registered 19,653 cybercrime cases, and subsequently 1,057 accused have been arrested. Investigation revealed involvement of those apprehended in over 1,16,421 cases nationwide. The state has operationalized cybercrime police stations in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Ramagundam, and Nizamabad commissionerates since April.

To combat the rising cyber menace and enhance enforcement measures, the state government organised 20,677 awareness campaigns, trained 850 'cyber warriors' for investigation, and began implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to handle calls on the 1930 cybercrime helpline.

Nationwide Crackdown on Cybercriminals