Cybercrime Hits Record High, Total Crimes in Cyberabad Soar by 64% in 2024

Hyderabad: Crimes in the Cyberabad Commissionerate have surged significantly in 2024, with a 64% increase compared to the previous year, according to the Cyberabad Annual Crime Statistics Report-2024 released by Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. Cybercrimes have witnessed a staggering 122% rise, setting a new record for the region.
Cyber Frauds and Financial Crimes Skyrocket
Cyber frauds have doubled, with 30,883 complaints received in total, and 11,914 FIRs registered. The majority of these complaints are related to financial losses under Rs. 25,000. Over Rs. 1,500 crore in financial frauds were reported this year, and 203 financial criminals were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in 94 cases.
Property Losses and Narcotics Seizure
Cybercriminals have looted property worth Rs. 793 crore. In addition, the seizure of narcotics has risen from Rs. 18.64 crore last year to Rs. 24.92 crore this year. More than 69,000 phones were blocked through CEIR, with 32,371 phones traced and 7,967 phones seized.
Traffic and Accident Statistics
842 fatalities were recorded in 3,829 accidents this year compared to 866 deaths in 3,036 accidents last year. Challan collections have risen from Rs. 104 crore to Rs. 111 crore.
Key Changes in Cybercrime Reporting
Starting January 1, 2025, only complaints involving amounts over Rs. 1.5 lakh will be registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Gachibowli. Cases involving smaller amounts will be directed to local police stations. This change comes as Cyberabad continues to lead the state in cybercrime cases, with over 9,500 cases registered in 2024 compared to 5,342 in 2023.