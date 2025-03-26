Cyber Thugs Impersonate Elon Musk, Dupe Retired-Army Official In Name Of SpaceX Share

Faridabad: Cyber ​thugs, who impersonated Tesla boss Elon Musk, his mother May and SpaceX official duped a retired captain from Haryanan's Faridabad of Rs 72.16 lakh. The police have registered a case and started the investigation. According to the FIR, the accused contacted the captain through social media platform X in January 2024 by posing as Elon Musk, his mother and manager.

The fraudsters kept communicating on WhatsApp group. They committed fraud in the name of investing in the shares of SpaceX company. On the complaint, the police of Cyber ​​​​Police Station in NIT registered a case.

Retired captain Shakti Swaroop Lamba in his complaint wrote one of the cyber thugs identified himself as Anna Sherman on X. He used the social media platform to contact through Lamba.

"The Fraudsters introduced themselves as the manager of Elon Musk's firm, SpaceX and Maye Musk, Tesla chief's mother, in January 2024. I was convinced about getting good return once I invest in SpaceX shares, which I did, and was duped Rs 72.16 lakh," Lamba said.

Offered investment in SpaceX

The thug who impersonated Anna Sherman convinced the ex-army official that if he invested in SpaceX and Tesla, she could arrange a meeting with Elon Musk.

He also shared a number and said that this number belongs to Elon Musk. The captain started talking to the same number through WhatsApp messages. During this, the captain was offered to invest in Musk's company. Gradually, he fell into the trap and started investing money. On January 25, 2024, a sum of Rs 2.91 lakh was deposited in the account of a private bank in India.

Later, from time to time, thugs told the Lamba that the amount he invested in the shares of these companies was increasing. During this, a person messaged that he was Elon Musk and sent a photo of a Rolex watch which he promised him to gift soon.

On being asked for money, thugs told Lamba that the company's accounts were frozen. The retired captain had invested by borrowing from his savings as well as friends and family. He even invested by taking the credit card limit.

The accused were constantly making him invest money, then the captain asked for his invested money back, then he was told that the company's accounts had been frozen. Lamba was told Elon Musk would hand over the money during his visit to India.