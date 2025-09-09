ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Cyber Fraudsters Use AP MP's WhatsApp Profile Picture To Dupe CA of Rs 92.5 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Chartered Accountant (CA) was duped with Rs 92.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Telangana's Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday. The criminals siphoned off the money by misusing the WhatsApp profile picture of a Member of Parliament (MP) from Andhra Pradesh.

The fraudsters tricked the CA into transferring the money over a span of 15 days. According to police, the scam began on August 22, when the CA received a WhatsApp message from a number that displayed the MP's photograph as its Display Picture (DP).

The victim man believed the message to be genuine. He was informed that funds were urgently required and was asked to transfer Rs 35 lakh. The CA trusted the sender and complied immediately. Following this, the fraudsters continued sending requests for money, citing different “urgent reasons.” Between August 22 and September 5, they managed to deceive the CA into making 11 separate transfers, amounting to a total of Rs 92.5 lakh.

The CA grew suspicious after the repeated requests and verified the matter directly with the MP, only to discover that he had been duped. Later, he realised the fraud and complained to the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.