Cyber Fraudsters Arrested After Duping Over 23 Lakhs In Job Scam In Dehradun

Dehradun: At least two out of four cyber fraud accused have been apprehended from Delhi for allegedly duping an individual for about Rs 23 lakh in the name of a job application platform, police said on Friday.

The victim, hailing from the Mohbbewala area here, lodged a complaint in Cyber ​​Crime Police Station Dehradun in June 2024 over the online job scam, a police official said.

Based on the complaint, unknown cyberthugs placed a WhatsApp call to the victim, saying his resume was received from an online job platform. The victim was also asked to pay a registration charge of Rs 14,800 for the further online interview process, the official said.

After paying the amount, there was a technical interview for about one hour. Later, on 22 November 2023, after the completion of the final round of interviews, he was told to be selected. He was also asked to deposit money in the name of document verification, job security, the fast-track visa IELTS exam, etc, the official added.

According to the official, thereafter, the victim was told that he had not registered for the IELTS exam, following which the visa was cancelled and the money of the victim was to be returned within three months.

Subsequently, in the same way, the victim got another WhatsApp call from a fresh number about a vacancy in Coca-Cola UK as AVP (Operation); with the same procedure. The victim again made payments in different accounts, and a total cyber fraud of Rs 22 lakh 96 thousand was done.

Last year, on 24 August, the Cyber ​​Thana Police team identified the mastermind and main accused of the incident and arrested three miscreants named Almas Azam, Anas Azam, and Sachin Agarwal, from Metro Station Janakpuri West Delhi, and four accused have been served notice of 41A CrPC.

After this, the police team presently arrested two other accused in the case, Ravi Dhingra, a resident of Noida, and Harpal Singh, a resident of Nagal Rai, West Delhi.

According to police sources, a total of 17 mobile phones, 3 laptops, and dozens of SIM cards have been recovered from their possession. Notices were served to the four accused, Shikha Verma, Sonam Dhingra, Varsha Panwar, and Meenu Sharma, for being involved in the crime. Complaints have also been found lodged with NCRP from different states across India on the bank accounts of the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Navneet Bhullar has confirmed that the accused has connections with Dubai, China, and Pakistan.