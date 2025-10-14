ETV Bharat / state

Rs 122 Crore Cyber Fraud Busted in Rajasthan, Mastermind Arrested

Alwar: Police in Rajasthan dismantled a major cyber fraud network on Monday, arresting the alleged mastermind of a network of fraudsters who had pooled over Rs 122 crore of fraudulent money in several bank accounts.

The Bhiwadi Cyber Police arrested Ankit Sharma, who had allegedly supplied other cyber fraudsters with access to bank accounts of fake firms and individuals for a commission.

From his possession, the police seized a large number of banking documents, cash, and digital equipment. After uncovering several cyber fraud cases linked to him, the police are now searching for other members of the network.

183 Complaints

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Prashant Kiran said that the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) received 183 complaints of cyber fraud against Sharma’s bank accounts from various states involving Rs 122.21 crore.

He stated that Sharma collected bank accounts, cheque books, and ATM cards from people on commission, handing them to cyber fraudsters. Fraud money from across India moved through these accounts. The accused created several bank accounts under fake company names to circulate defrauded money.