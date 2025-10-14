Rs 122 Crore Cyber Fraud Busted in Rajasthan, Mastermind Arrested
Thirty-eight chequebooks, 20 ATM cards, eight QR codes, nine mobile phones, one swipe machine and Rs 2.5 lakh were recovered.
Alwar: Police in Rajasthan dismantled a major cyber fraud network on Monday, arresting the alleged mastermind of a network of fraudsters who had pooled over Rs 122 crore of fraudulent money in several bank accounts.
The Bhiwadi Cyber Police arrested Ankit Sharma, who had allegedly supplied other cyber fraudsters with access to bank accounts of fake firms and individuals for a commission.
From his possession, the police seized a large number of banking documents, cash, and digital equipment. After uncovering several cyber fraud cases linked to him, the police are now searching for other members of the network.
183 Complaints
Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Prashant Kiran said that the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) received 183 complaints of cyber fraud against Sharma’s bank accounts from various states involving Rs 122.21 crore.
He stated that Sharma collected bank accounts, cheque books, and ATM cards from people on commission, handing them to cyber fraudsters. Fraud money from across India moved through these accounts. The accused created several bank accounts under fake company names to circulate defrauded money.
The SP said that the investigation showed the accused opened bank accounts using fake IDs and addresses and paid each account holder a commission of 3.5 per cent per transaction.
During searches at the accused's properties, police recovered 38 cheque books, 20 ATM cards, eight QR codes, nine mobile phones, one swipe machine and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. They also found digital evidence that is now under investigation.
Two other accused arrested earlier
SP Kiran said before Sharma's arrest, two accused, named Rashid and Azmat, had been arrested in this case. There were 96 complaints and cases involving fraud of around Rs 61 crore linked to their bank accounts.
He added that the duo, after connecting with Sharma’s network, began running an account transfer racket. This racket subsequently established contact with cyber fraudsters across the country and provided banking channels in exchange for commission.
"The investigation into this case is ongoing as of this month, and efforts are being made to trace other accused members of the gang," the officer said.
