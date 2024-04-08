Cyber Fraud: Uttarakhand Techie Duped of Rs 1 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' scam

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): In a yet another incident of cyber fraud, a software engineer in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district was duped of Rs 1 lakh by an individual posing as police officer online. The scammer fabricated his 'digital arrest' after informing that a parcel containing drugs sent from his address to Taiwan has been confiscated.

Nikhilesh Gunwant, resident of Lamachaud in Haldwani, has lodged a complaint at Mukhani police station. Based on which, investigations have been launched by the cyber cell department.

According to the complainant, he received a call on April 1 where the caller introduced himself as an officer of Mumbai Cyber ​​Crime Branch. The caller said that Nikhilesh's Aadhaar card was attached to a courier containing drugs sent to Taiwan. He called Nikhilesh to Mumbai for questioning but the latter disagreed.

On this the caller said that if he wanted to save himself then he had to follow some instructions. Then, he asked the techie to join a Skype video call to discuss the details for proceeding with his case.

During the call, the accused first made Nikhilesh close the doors of his room and then asked for information about family, business and bank accounts. After which, the accused forced Nikhilesh to tie down his hands, terming it as "digital arrest" and then pressurised him to transfer Rs 1 lakh by threatening to issue an arrest warrant.

After receiving the money, the scammer asked the techie to keep sitting with his hands tied and warned him not to use mobile or any other digital device. He was also asked not to share this matter with anyone.

However, seeing Nikhilesh scared in his room, his family members inquired and the matter came to light. They realised that they had been cheated. The family members then went to Mukhani police station and registered a case, which was later transferred to the cyber cell.