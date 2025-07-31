ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraud Racket Busted In Jannaram At Initial Stage, Four Arrested

Mancherial: In a major breakthrough, Mancherial police have busted a cyber fraud racket that was operating out of a rented house in Jannaram mandal, Mancherial district, Telangana. The scam was identified and stopped in its early stages, with four accused arrested and key mastermind Palavalasala Saikrishna alias Jack still on the run.

Disclosing the details on Wednesday, Mancherial DCP Bhaskar said that the Department of Telecommunications recently detected thousands of suspicious calls being made from the Vodafone Idea tower in Jannaram. The information was immediately shared with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). In a joint operation with TGCSB, the Department of Telecommunications, and Ramagundam Commissionerate Police, the cyber fraud unit was traced and busted.

International Links - Cambodia Connection

Investigations revealed that Bavu Bapaiah of Lakshmipur village, Gollapalli mandal, Jagtial district, had earlier worked in a restaurant in Cambodia in 2024, where he met Jack, a native of Vedantapuram, Aswaraopet mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

After returning to India, Bapaiah was contacted by Jack through WhatsApp. He was asked to take a house on rent in Jannaram and set up some equipment sent by Jack. Bapaiah, along with his brother Madhukar and brother-in-law Rajesh, agreed to the plan. Jack promised to pay them ₹30,000 per month, along with a share in the illegal proceeds from cyber fraud activities.