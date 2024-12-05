As Cybercrimes Surge, Odisha Police Ups the Ante with Specialized Units and Helpline

Bhubaneswar: With cyber fraud on the rise, law enforcement agencies are ramping up efforts to combat this invisible enemy. The Odisha Crime Branch has taken a major step by selecting seven police officers to undergo specialized cybercrime combat training outside the state. These officers, part of the national initiative led by the Union Home Ministry, will soon join the ranks of India’s cyber commandos.
“Cybercrime has become a formidable challenge for law enforcement agencies across the country. Our officers are being equipped with the latest skills to counter these crimes effectively,” said ADG Crime Branch Binaytosh Mishra. The seven selected officers, including three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and four Sub-Inspectors (SIs), are currently undergoing rigorous training to tackle modern cyber threats.
Rising Cybercrime: A Growing Concern
Cyber fraud in Odisha has seen a sharp rise, with 2,348 cases registered in 2023, resulting in the arrest of 522 poeple. Financial losses reported amounted to over Rs 47.94 crore, of which the police recovered Rs 1.52 crore. These figures mark a stark increase from 2022, which saw 1,983 cases and Rs 37.28 crore in reported fraud.
“Combating cyber fraud isn’t just about arrests; it’s about safeguarding people’s trust in digital systems,” Mishra emphasized.
Infrastructure for Cybersecurity
Odisha currently has 14 cyber police stations in districts such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Rourkela. Recognizing the scale of cyber fraud, the Crime Branch has proposed establishing 20 additional cyber police stations across the state.
In addition, the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline, operational 24x7 from Bhubaneswar’s Cyber Complex, provides immediate assistance to victims. Complaints can also be registered via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Specialized units like the Women and Child Online Abuse Monitoring Cell and the Cyber Forensics Department are actively addressing emerging challenges.
Public Awareness Initiatives
The Odisha Police has launched extensive campaigns to educate citizens about cybercrime. The 2023 state-level cyber security drive deployed 34 cyber awareness vehicles across 30 districts. Through roadshows, cyclothons, and social media campaigns featuring their mascot ‘Saira,’ the police are spreading awareness about cyber safety.
Social media accounts such as “Cyber Cop Odisha” regularly update the public on the latest fraud trends.
Fraud Tactics and International Trends
Fraudsters have evolved their methods, leveraging technology to stay ahead of law enforcement. While earlier fraud calls originated from domestic hotspots like Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, stricter regulations have pushed these operations overseas. Scammers now use internet-based platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger to target victims.
Cyber experts have also highlighted the misuse of “mule accounts” and SIM cards. Innocent individuals are often tricked into providing their account details or SIM OTPs, which are then used for fraudulent transactions.
PM Modi’s Call for Action
At the recent DG-IG conference held in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged law enforcement agencies to address cybercrime with urgency. Discussions focused on advanced threats such as artificial intelligence-driven scams and deepfakes. “Cyber fraud is not just a law enforcement challenge; it is a threat to the nation’s economic security,” the PM emphasized.
Future Plans
Odisha is gearing up to build a stronger cyber defence. Plans include expanding training programs, enhancing cyber forensic capabilities, and increasing coordination with national and international agencies. The focus remains on prevention, awareness, and rapid response to cyber threats.
