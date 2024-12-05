ETV Bharat / state

As Cybercrimes Surge, Odisha Police Ups the Ante with Specialized Units and Helpline

Bhubaneswar: With cyber fraud on the rise, law enforcement agencies are ramping up efforts to combat this invisible enemy. The Odisha Crime Branch has taken a major step by selecting seven police officers to undergo specialized cybercrime combat training outside the state. These officers, part of the national initiative led by the Union Home Ministry, will soon join the ranks of India’s cyber commandos.

“Cybercrime has become a formidable challenge for law enforcement agencies across the country. Our officers are being equipped with the latest skills to counter these crimes effectively,” said ADG Crime Branch Binaytosh Mishra. The seven selected officers, including three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and four Sub-Inspectors (SIs), are currently undergoing rigorous training to tackle modern cyber threats.

Rising Cybercrime: A Growing Concern

Cyber fraud in Odisha has seen a sharp rise, with 2,348 cases registered in 2023, resulting in the arrest of 522 poeple. Financial losses reported amounted to over Rs 47.94 crore, of which the police recovered Rs 1.52 crore. These figures mark a stark increase from 2022, which saw 1,983 cases and Rs 37.28 crore in reported fraud.

“Combating cyber fraud isn’t just about arrests; it’s about safeguarding people’s trust in digital systems,” Mishra emphasized.

Infrastructure for Cybersecurity

Odisha currently has 14 cyber police stations in districts such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Rourkela. Recognizing the scale of cyber fraud, the Crime Branch has proposed establishing 20 additional cyber police stations across the state.

In addition, the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline, operational 24x7 from Bhubaneswar’s Cyber Complex, provides immediate assistance to victims. Complaints can also be registered via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Specialized units like the Women and Child Online Abuse Monitoring Cell and the Cyber Forensics Department are actively addressing emerging challenges.

Public Awareness Initiatives