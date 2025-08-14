Cyber Fraud Crackdown In Jharkhand: FIR Filed Against 40 Account Holders For Illicit Transactions

Ranchi: Intensifying crackdown on cyber frauds involving mule accounts, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) Cyber Crime Branch has filed FIR against 40 account-holders, recording illicit transactions worth over Rs 10 lakh.

Police have warned of stern action against people helping cyber criminals with their details to open mule accounts, meaning bank accounts that are used by scammers to receive or launder illicit funds.

DGP Anurag Gupta said three persons have been arrested from Jharkhand in this regard. "In the first phase, mule accounts with single-time transactions of Rs 10 lakh or more have been targeted and in next phase, those with Rs 5 lakh will be brought under the scanner. The only place for people who are opening bank accounts for cyber criminals using their documents is Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. The Cyber Crime Branch is investigating thousands of bank accounts in which illicit funds have been transferred. In the last six months, over two dozen account holders have also been arrested. As investigation progresses, the number of arrests will increase," the DGP said.

According to the police, the initial cyber crime complaints are registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the fraud amount is frozen through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS). In addition, the Home Ministry's SAMANVAYA Portal is used for profiling cyber criminals, sending notices, name-address verification and compilation of data of mule accounts and beneficiary accounts.

On the DGP's instructions, DSP Neha Bala, with the help of NCRP and SAMANVAYA Portal, conducted an in-depth analysis and identified 40 such bank accounts where Rs 10 lakh or more was received in a single transaction. These accounts were of several nationalised and private banks, police said.

In her statement, Bala claimed that these bank account holders were not only involved in the initial incidents of cyber fraud, but were also beneficiaries of the fraud and further related to laundering the money of the cyber fraud gang. The 40 account holders have been charged under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

Further investigation of the case has been handed over to Inspector Mohan Pandey of Cyber Crime Police Station, Ranchi.