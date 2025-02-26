Cyber Fraud Alert: Berhampur University Vice-Chancellor Duped Of Rs 14 Lakh Through 'Digital Arrest' Scam, Case Registered

Berhampur(Odisha): Despite frequent awareness by authorities about the threats that lurk in the cyberspace, fraudsters are still finding ways to deceive people by devising new tactics. The latest victim is Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University in Bhanja Bihar, Prof Geetanjail Dash who has reportedly been duped of Rs 14 lakh after being put under 'digital arrest'.

How VC Fell Prey To Cyber Criminals

As per police, Prof Dash was allegedly duped by the cyber fraudsters who posed as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. They then coerced her into believing that she was under the ED radar for unaccounted cash deposit in a bank account in her name.

On February 12, Prof Dash received a phone call from the miscreant who claimed to be an ED officer. The scammer said her Aadhaar number has been found linked with a financial irregularities case involving deposit of crores of rupees in her account, which is being monitored by the Supreme Court. The unknown caller also discussed with her about her family and said she needs to empty her bank account before the audit. Following this, the Vice Chancellor reportedly disclosed all her personal information. Over the last four days, the fraudster called up her and convinced her to pay Rs 14 lakh, which she deposited via cheque. Suspicion grew when the number was switched off after the deposit, sources said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Berhampur Cyber Police Station, based on which a case was registered on February 24 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. As per police, case was registered under 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 308(2), 351(2) of BNS and 66(C ), 66(D) of IT Act.

What Berhampur SP Said

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M informed, "As per the complaint of the Berhampur University VC Prof Geetanjali Dash, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station on February 24. She said she received a phone call from an unknown number on February 12. The person claimed to be an ED Officer and accused her of involvement in an ED case. She was told an account has been opened in her name and crores of illegal money has been deposited in the said account. She was kept digitally arrested during evening hours. The accused criminals demanded Rs 14 lakh from her for 'release' which she obliged and sent through a bank cheque to the account of the fraudster. An investigation is underway. Fraudsters involved in the case would be nabbed soon."

The senior police official further advised people not to entertain any unknown caller or share any personal information with him/her. "People should be aware of the cyber crimes happening around and refrain from having contact with any such unknown person," he said.