Cyber Fraud: 29 Arrested, Cash and Equipment Recovered

Gurugram (Haryana): The Gurugram Police arrested 29 fraudsters and seized several types of equipment from their possession involved in a massive cyber fraud network on Sunday.
Among the recovered items are seven mobile phones, five SIM cards and 17 laptops. According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), an investigation revealed that the accused are linked to fraud cases and siphoned off approximately Rs 24.10 crore by duping gullible people across the country
A total of 5,953 complaints and 256 cases have been registered against the accused nationwide, including 17 cases in Haryana alone. Two cases were registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Gurugram, four at Cyber Crime Police Station, West Gurugram; one at Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, and another at Cyber Crime Police Station, South Gurugram.
The investigation has revealed that the accused targeted individuals by deceiving them under the pretext of KYC updates. They also defrauded American citizens through fake Instagram IDs, offering technical support services. Additionally, they scammed people by claiming to provide contracts for different companies and other similar fraudulent schemes.
In total, the police recovered Rs 40,500 cash, along with the electronic devices.
