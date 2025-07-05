ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Criminals Pose As Delhi Police And Dupe 77-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Of 53 Lakhs

The victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be Delhi DCP Rajiv Kumar, with the fraudster being in a Delhi Police uniform.

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of cybercrime has come to light, where a 77-year-old resident of Ameerpet, Hyderabad, was duped of ₹53 lakh by fraudsters posing as Delhi Police officials. The incident, which unfolded last month, highlights the increasing threat of sophisticated online scams targeting senior citizens.

Fraudster In A Police Uniform

The victim reportedly received a phone call on June 18 from a person claiming to be Delhi DCP Rajiv Kumar. During the video call, according to the police, the fraudster appeared in a Delhi Police uniform and falsely accused the elderly man of being involved in a money laundering case.

Victim Threatened With Legal Action

The victim was told that an arrest warrant had been issued against him and that his bank accounts would be frozen. Fearing legal action, the victim pleaded for the case not to be registered. The cybercriminals then sent him fake documents, including a fabricated Supreme Court cash-freezing order and a forged RBI notice, claiming that the money in his accounts needed to be verified.

Trusting the impersonators, the man transferred ₹53 lakh in multiple transactions, believing that the money would be returned after verification. However, after the video call abruptly ended and further attempts to reach the callers failed, the victim realised he had been duped and filed a complaint with the Telangana police.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the fraudsters.

