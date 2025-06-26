Cyber Criminals Pose As Canadian Officials, Attempt To Extort Hyderabad Businessman

Hyderabad: In yet another cybercrime attempt, fraudsters tried to extort money from a Hyderabad-based businessman by claiming that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case in Canada. However, the victim acted wisely and avoided falling into their trap.

Police said the incident took place on June 19, when Srinivasa Reddy, a resident of Green Park Colony in Saroornagar, received a WhatsApp call, and the fraudsters posed as a representative of the Canadian Cybercrime Department and informed Reddy that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case.

“If you want her released, immediately deposit Rs 50,000 to the account we provide. If not, we will resort to third-degree interrogation,” they threatened during the 7-minute 49-second call.

They further heightened the pressure by playing background noises of people screaming, implying torture.

Despite coercion, Reddy did not make any payment; instead, he hung up the call and immediately contacted his daughter in Canada, only to find out she was safe and unaware of any such incident.

Upon confirming it was a scam, Reddy traced the WhatsApp number and discovered it originated from Pakistan. He then filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), which has registered a case and launched an investigation.