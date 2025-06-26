ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Criminals Pose As Canadian Officials, Attempt To Extort Hyderabad Businessman

The incident took place on June 19, when fraudsters informed Srinivasa Reddy that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case.

Cyber Criminals Pose As Canadian Officials, Attempt To Extort Hyderabad Businessman
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: In yet another cybercrime attempt, fraudsters tried to extort money from a Hyderabad-based businessman by claiming that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case in Canada. However, the victim acted wisely and avoided falling into their trap.

Police said the incident took place on June 19, when Srinivasa Reddy, a resident of Green Park Colony in Saroornagar, received a WhatsApp call, and the fraudsters posed as a representative of the Canadian Cybercrime Department and informed Reddy that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case.

“If you want her released, immediately deposit Rs 50,000 to the account we provide. If not, we will resort to third-degree interrogation,” they threatened during the 7-minute 49-second call.

They further heightened the pressure by playing background noises of people screaming, implying torture.

Despite coercion, Reddy did not make any payment; instead, he hung up the call and immediately contacted his daughter in Canada, only to find out she was safe and unaware of any such incident.

Upon confirming it was a scam, Reddy traced the WhatsApp number and discovered it originated from Pakistan. He then filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), which has registered a case and launched an investigation.

Read More

  1. ‘A Good Trend…’, SC Lauds Tamil Nadu's Preventive Detention Against Cyber Offenders
  2. Former IAF Officer Duped Of Rs 1 Crore Through 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Noida

Hyderabad: In yet another cybercrime attempt, fraudsters tried to extort money from a Hyderabad-based businessman by claiming that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case in Canada. However, the victim acted wisely and avoided falling into their trap.

Police said the incident took place on June 19, when Srinivasa Reddy, a resident of Green Park Colony in Saroornagar, received a WhatsApp call, and the fraudsters posed as a representative of the Canadian Cybercrime Department and informed Reddy that his daughter had been arrested in a drug case.

“If you want her released, immediately deposit Rs 50,000 to the account we provide. If not, we will resort to third-degree interrogation,” they threatened during the 7-minute 49-second call.

They further heightened the pressure by playing background noises of people screaming, implying torture.

Despite coercion, Reddy did not make any payment; instead, he hung up the call and immediately contacted his daughter in Canada, only to find out she was safe and unaware of any such incident.

Upon confirming it was a scam, Reddy traced the WhatsApp number and discovered it originated from Pakistan. He then filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), which has registered a case and launched an investigation.

Read More

  1. ‘A Good Trend…’, SC Lauds Tamil Nadu's Preventive Detention Against Cyber Offenders
  2. Former IAF Officer Duped Of Rs 1 Crore Through 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Noida

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYBERCRIMINEHYDERABADCYBERCRIME ATTEMPT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.