Cyber Criminals, Involved In Online Frauds, Worked To 'Leak' NEET Paper: EOU

Patna: In a latest revelation made by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), it has come to light that the NEET paper 'leak' was done by a notorious gang that worked with cyber criminals.

Among the six accused arrested from Deoghar on June 22, three were cyber criminals namely Bittu, Karu and Panku. During interrogation, it was revealed that they have previous history of duping people in online frauds. After which, they tried their hands at getting NEET paper leaked and were arrested in this connection. Some sim cards and post-dated cheques were found from their possession.

The EUO investigations have revealed that one of the accused, Chintu alias Baldev, had fled to Deoghar before raids were launched at Learn Play School in Khemnichak on the day of the NEET exam on May 5. Chintu was brought to Deoghar by Rajiv Kumar alias Karu in his car. Panku Kumar and Bittu alias Paramjeet had also gone to Deoghar with Chintu.

When police raided many areas in Deoghar, it was found that Karu, Panku and Bittu were notorious cyber criminals and had amassed a huge wealth through cyber fraud. Later, police also arrested Jhunnu Singh from a farm house.

Officials said Jhunnu Singh and Karu are residents of Kundwapar village under Ankgarsarai police station area of Nalanda. This cyber gang worked for notorious cyberthug Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Mosimpur village of Sheikhpura police station area in Bihar. Now, EOU has started looking for Ranjan.