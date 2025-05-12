ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Crime On Rise In Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam, Rs 1 Crore Siphoned Off In Just One Month

The cyber criminals mostly target retired individuals by claiming they are under 'digital arrest'.

Cyber crime is on the rise in Bandaru sub-division where even educated individuals and retired staff are falling victims to online fraud.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

Machilipatnam: Cyber crime is on the rise in Bandaru sub-division where even educated individuals and retired staff are falling victims to online fraud.

In the last one month, cyber criminals have managed to siphon off nearly Rs 1 crore from unsuspecting residents. Despite awareness campaigns conducted by the police and widespread alerts on social media, the criminals continue to dupe people with sophisticated tactics. One such case involved a retired employee who received a call last month from an unknown number.

The caller falsely claimed that the retired employee was linked to a financial crime registered in Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, and instructed him to cooperate with CBI officials. Soon after, another person claiming to be a CBI officer contacted him, alleging that 10 per cent of the funds related to the 'Ashok Nagar digital arrest case' had been deposited in his bank account.

Reassuring him that he was not in trouble, the fraudster asked for his bank account details for investigation. Within days, a large sum of money was wiped out from his account. Realizing the fraud, the victim filed a complaint with the Chilakalapudi police.

Another incident involved a retired employee from Machavaram area who lost Rs 6 lakh to cyber criminals. Three other victims from Inagudurupet and Machilipatnam stations were also duped through fake video calls involving claims of digital arrest. At least five individuals were defrauded in the sub-division within a month, resulting in a collective loss of around Rs. 1 crore.

Machilipatnam DSP Raja urged people to be cautious and not respond to suspicious calls. “Cybercriminals falsely claim to be officials from agencies like the CBI, Customs, or Narcotics. It’s important to know that these departments do not make direct phone calls, and there is no such thing as a ‘digital arrest’ under Indian law,” he clarified.

Raja said if anyone receives threatening or suspicious calls, they should report them immediately at the nearest police station. “Filing a complaint immediately after a cyber fraud greatly aids in the investigation,” he said.

