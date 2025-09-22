CWC Patna Meeting To Discuss Several Issues Including Trump's Claims On Ceasefire
The Congress Working Committee will meet in Patna on September 24, focusing on national issues like unemployment, inflation, women's safety, and US ceasefire claims.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 22, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Patna: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state capital on Wednesday (September 24) will focus on issues important to the entire country, not just of poll-bound Bihar – including unemployment, inflation, US President Donald Trump’s claims on making India agree to a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, and atrocities on women.
Around 170 top leaders and delegates of the Congress from all over the country will attend the daylong meeting at Sadaquat Ashram, which happens to be the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters. It is going to be the first CWC gathering in Patna in Independent India. The previous one was held in 1940 while World War II was raging.
“The extended meeting of the CWC will not only talk about the issues of Bihar in Bihar, but also the issues of India. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader Rahul Gandhi, the party’s chief ministers from different states, senior leaders, and working committee members will participate in it,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Krishan Allavaru told reporters on Monday.
Allavary pointed out that Patna was chosen as the venue because Bihar was currently the epicentre of political activities. He asserted that the party will also discuss threadbare everything pertaining to the people on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre for the past 11 years and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state for 20 years were not taking interest.
“Modi and Amit Shah (Union home minister) do not do people’s work because they indulge in ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes) and know that it will help them stay in power despite unemployment, inflation, corruption and high incidence of crime,” the AICC Bihar in-charge added.
Speaking on the occasion, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state legislative assembly, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, said that the CWC meeting will take up several resolutions, including the migration of 2.90 crore people from Bihar for work.
“The figures presented in the Parliament have revealed that 2.90 crore people have migrated from Bihar to other states for work. The slogans like ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ (vote thief, quit throne) and ‘gundaraj wapas jao’ (rule of ruffians go back) are indicators of the prevalent situation in Bihar,” Khan said.
The CLP leader added that the CWC will discuss issues pertaining to every section of society and prepare the resolutions on how the party will respond to them.
Stressing that the Constitution was in danger due to the conspiracies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BPCC president Rajesh Kumar said: “It will be saved from the land of Sadaquat Ashram, which was the hub of nationalist activities during the Freedom Movement. The decisions taken at the CWC meeting will spearhead the fight against the issues plaguing the nation.”
Also Read