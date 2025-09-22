ETV Bharat / state

CWC Patna Meeting To Discuss Several Issues Including Trump's Claims On Ceasefire

Patna: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state capital on Wednesday (September 24) will focus on issues important to the entire country, not just of poll-bound Bihar – including unemployment, inflation, US President Donald Trump’s claims on making India agree to a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, and atrocities on women.

Around 170 top leaders and delegates of the Congress from all over the country will attend the daylong meeting at Sadaquat Ashram, which happens to be the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters. It is going to be the first CWC gathering in Patna in Independent India. The previous one was held in 1940 while World War II was raging.

“The extended meeting of the CWC will not only talk about the issues of Bihar in Bihar, but also the issues of India. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader Rahul Gandhi, the party’s chief ministers from different states, senior leaders, and working committee members will participate in it,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Krishan Allavaru told reporters on Monday.

Allavary pointed out that Patna was chosen as the venue because Bihar was currently the epicentre of political activities. He asserted that the party will also discuss threadbare everything pertaining to the people on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre for the past 11 years and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state for 20 years were not taking interest.

“Modi and Amit Shah (Union home minister) do not do people’s work because they indulge in ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes) and know that it will help them stay in power despite unemployment, inflation, corruption and high incidence of crime,” the AICC Bihar in-charge added.