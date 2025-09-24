ETV Bharat / state

CWC Meeting Attended By Those Who Insulted Bihar, Its People: BJP's Amit Malviya

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday claimed that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna was being attended by those who have "insulted" Bihar and its people.

"This meeting (being) attended by the same Congress leaders who have continuously insulted Bihar and its people and made derogatory remarks," Malviya posted on X.

Intensifying his attack, the BJP leader argued that Congress organising its working committee (CWC) meeting in Bihar since independence was the "final nail in the coffin" to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's prospect of becoming the Chief Minister.

"The Congress CWC meeting, happening for the first time in Bihar since independence, is, in fact, the final nail in the coffin of Tejashwi Yadav's dream of becoming the Chief Minister. There seems to be a general consensus among Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies that Tejashwi will never be declared the CM face," Malviya claimed.

Suggesting division in the opposition alliance, he further stated that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's repeated visit to the poll-bound Bihar was telling of Congress' desire to establish itself as a parallel force to RJD.