CWC Meet In Patna Will Mark The Beginning Of The Second War Of Independence: Congress

File Photo | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Patna. ( IANS )

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Congress asserted on Tuesday that its working committee (Congress Working Committee) meeting in the state capital will mark the beginning of the ‘second war of Independence’ in which the anti-democracy forces would be defeated.

Several top leaders of the Grand Old Party from all over the country, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, will attend the meeting scheduled on Wednesday (September 24). Rajya Sabha member and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also expected to participate in it.

“The CWC meeting is not just an event. It is the sounding of the bugle to protest democracy and give a new direction to the country. It will mark the beginning of the second war of Independence in the country, in which we will defeat the anti-democracy measures and misleading policies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” the Congress said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

This is the first CWC meeting in Bihar after 1940, and the state unit of the party will host it at its headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram, which was established by Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Mazharul Haque in 1921 on around 20 acres of land.

The place served as the hub of the Freedom Movement in the state and hosted eminent leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad and others.