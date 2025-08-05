Silver Filigree Common Facility Centre Will Revive Cuttack's Tarakasi Heritage

Cuttack: Famously known as the ‘Silver City,’ the Millennium city of Cuttack is home to a centuries-old tradition of Tarakasi—an intricate silver filigree craft that has defined the city’s artistic identity for generations. But behind the glitter lies a struggling artisan community, long burdened by poor institutional support, middlemen exploitation, and the flood of machine-made imitations.

It is not that the governments of yesteryears had not made any effort to revive the glory of silver filigree. In the heart of

Cuttack, silver is no longer just metal—it is memory, identity, and hope forged in Tarakasi. Although, memories somehow survive, the hopes have shattered time and again, and the artisans are left with no choice but to showcase their works only during the time of Durga puja, when the hundred-odd silver tableaus provide that sparkle backdrop to the deities for about a week.

On Tuesday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida laid the foundation stone for a Silver Filigree Common Facility Centre (CFC) here, hoping that the initiative will empower artisans and place the city on the global craft map. With an investment of Rs 10 crore, the CFC aims to be a transformative hub blending heritage with innovation. She affirmed that the project would be completed within eight months.



"The CFC will host modern equipment, design training, a single-roof marketing centre, and a tourist-friendly experience zone for live demonstrations. It is envisioned not just as a workspace but as a cradle of revival for the dying art form. The goal is to increase the artisan base from 500 to 5,000 families", she emphasised.

Despite a deep desire among artisans to continue their craft, an official survey revealed many are on the brink of socio-economic collapse—trapped in debt cycles, fractured by internal rivalries, and dependent on local middlemen (Bhatias) who dictate prices and siphon profits. Without cooperatives or access to institutional finance, these master craftsmen are often left with little choice.

The Centre’s intervention hopes to change this narrative by ensuring fair trade practices, training in contemporary design trends, and access to global markets. A proposal to declare Cuttack’s filigree cluster as a Heritage Artisan Village has also been floated, which would boost cultural tourism and heritage recognition.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praising Cuttack’s Tarakasi on a global platform, the time is ripe for meaningful preservation, the Deputy Chief Minister wished, which was also echoed by other dignitaries, who joined her on the occasion.