Cuttack's Glittering Durga Puja: A Tradition of Silver and Gold

Cuttack (Odisha): Famously known as the “Silver City”, the millennium city of Cuttack is once again decking up to dazzle during the Durga Puja next month with an extraordinary display of filigree works and gold ornaments, reinforcing its unique identity in Odisha.

Filigree and gold embellishments worth over Rs 60 crore are getting the final touches before adorning the deities and tableaus across the city's 170 puja mandaps, showcasing an age-old tradition that has been a hallmark of Cuttack Dussehra for over seven decades now.

“This is the uniqueness of Cuttack Dussehra since the early 1950’s, and I'm sure that this age-old practice will continue more enthusiastically in the future too,” said Bhikari Das, secretary of the Mahanagar Puja Committee. The city’s commitment to preserving this glittering tradition is evident in the grand displays seen across various mandaps.

Dazzling backdrops in mandaps (ETV Bharat Photo)

A Display of Wealth and Craftsmanship

This time, there will be a display of wealth and craftsmanship as more than Rs 40 crore worth of intricate silver filigree works and nearly Rs 20 crore gold ornaments are going to be used for decorating the idols and tableaus.

While 34 mandaps have given silvery backdrops to the deities, nine have further enhanced their displays with gold ornaments, including the notable Choudhury Bazaar mandap, which boasts gold crowns and accessories for Durga and her entourage, including the buffalo-faced demon Mahishasura.

Choudhury Bazaar is credited with being the trendsetter in this grand tradition. In 1951, it became the first puja committee to introduce a silver tableau, setting a benchmark that other mandaps soon followed.

Last year, 32 mandaps proudly featured silver backdrops, with three new additions. This year, Tulasipur-Mathasahi and Ramgada-Kanika Chhak puja committees are sporting silver tableaus at their pandals. The Telenga Bazaar puja committee has gone for a brass tableau at their pandal and Rousapatna will sport a glass tableau, Das added.

Idols decorated with gold ornaments (ETV Bharat Photo)

A Growing Passion for Gold

Not content with silver alone, Choudhury Bazaar pioneered the use of gold ornaments in 1990, and each year it has added to this collection, inspiring a race among other mandaps to incorporate gold into their decorations.

The mandaps of Sheikh Bazaar, Chauliaganj, College Square, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Kathagada Sahi, Haripur-Dolamundai, and Khan Nagar-Khapuria have embraced this trend, adorning their deities with golden crowns to varying extents.

Beyond the Bling: Cultural Extravaganza

Cuttack’s Durga Puja is not just about precious metals, it is a vibrant cultural celebration. This year, out of the 170 mandaps, 70 have invoked the deities of Goddess Durga, while the rest worship clay idols of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

The mandaps are not only adorned with shimmering backdrops but are also festooned with colorful lights, welcome arches, and an array of cultural programmes that captivate revellers every evening of the five-day puja celebrations.

Gold ornaments and silver backdrops adorn mandaps (ETV Bharat Photo)

A Tradition That Shines Bright

Cuttack’s Durga Puja is more than a festival. It is a testament to the city’s rich heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural pride. With each passing year, the enthusiasm for preserving this dazzling tradition grows, promising that Cuttack Dussehra will continue to shine brighter, adorned in the splendour of silver and gold, no matter how inclement the weather threatens to be.