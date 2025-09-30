Cuttack's Durga Puja Shines With Silver And Green Initiatives
This year’s blend of tradition, innovation, and social conscience ensures that the festival continues to embody the city’s spirit, writes Pradip Das.
Cuttack: Cuttack, Odisha’s millennium city, is once again basking in the festive spirit with the onset of the Durga Puja, which heralds the advent of the goddess. The city is dazzling with a wide array of lights as more than 176 pandals transformed it into a spectacle of lights, artistry, and devotion.
Known across the country for its distinctive Chandi Medha tradition — silver filigree backdrops adorning the goddess — this year’s puja blends age-old heritage with fresh innovations and a touch of social responsibility.
The highlight of 2025 is the Jobra Puja Committee’s first-ever Chandi Medha, unveiled to mark its 75th year of celebration. Crafted from 2.5 quintals of pure silver, the tableaux showcase intricate peacock motifs.
Not to be left behind, the Mangalabag Puja Committee has also brought some innovation. Twelve kilograms of silver were added to refurbish
The weapons of the deity — from trishul to bow and arrow — enhance both visual splendour and ritualistic sanctity. Cuttack’s unique blend of faith and food also makes headlines every year.
The Chandni Chowk Puja Committee, famous for its fish bhog, has scaled up preparations to serve fish curry to nearly 10,000 devotees this Navami. This centuries-old practice not only reinforces community bonding but also sustains local fish markets that thrive during the season.
Beyond silver and cuisine, this year’s festivities also carry a message of environmental stewardship. The Khannagar Puja Committee has launched a green initiative, pledging to distribute between 500 and 1,000 fruit- and flower-bearing saplings to visitors on each of the five puja days.
Organisers hope the gesture will inspire households to contribute to a greener city long after the festive lights dim. Even as the celebrations grow in scale, they remain under watchful regulation.
Responding to concerns over noise and safety, the Orissa High Court has restricted the use of firecrackers, loud music, and extravagant electric gates at pandals.
While some committees view these as constraints, many agree that responsible celebrations are the way forward for a city already grappling with congestion and pollution.
From Balu Bazar, where the first puja is believed to have begun nearly 500 years ago, to today’s themed pandals with dazzling silver artistry.
Cuttack’s Durga Puja has travelled a long way. This year’s blend of tradition, innovation, and social conscience ensures that the festival continues to embody the city’s spirit — where devotion meets craftsmanship, and celebration embraces responsibility.
The five-day puja festivals that began on Monday will continue up to Friday, till the immersion of the idols. Massive colourful processions accompanied with music of all hues will lead the deities to makeshift waterbodies prepared by the local administration for bidding a melancholic farewell to the deities.
